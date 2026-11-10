This Ontario city has starred in nearly 30 Christmas movies and has a sparkling holiday market
It's like a festive film come to life.
If you're looking for some real-life Christmas movie magic, this Ontario city is the place to be.
You'll feel like the star of a Hallmark film as you wander the snowy streets, past dazzling lights and festive decor.
This destination is so magical that it has served as the backdrop for dozens of holiday films, and you can experience some of that movie-worthy charm for yourself at its sparkling Christmas market and enchanting events.
North Bay is a city in Northeastern Ontario, about three and a half hours away from Toronto.
It's become somewhat of a holiday movie hotspot, with nearly 30 festive flicks filmed in the city. Believe it or not, many of the Christmas movies filmed in North Bay were shot during the summer months.
Hallmark holiday films are often filmed in June and July, transforming the city's summer streets into snowy winter wonderlands before they hit your screen in December.
You can explore some of that movie magic for yourself with a self-guided walking tour featuring 10 festive filming locations. The 2.2-kilometre route takes less than 30 minutes to complete, so you can stroll through the real-life backdrops of your favourite holiday movies.
You'll discover locations from Christmas Inheritance, Christmas In Angel Falls, and more.
The North Bay Winter Market Experience is returning on Saturdays from November 7 to 27, with local vendors selling handcrafted gifts, treats and other unique finds.
You can hop aboard a festive mini train, visit Santa Claus, explore Santa's Workshop and Elf Academy, and wander beneath sparkling Christmas light displays.
There will also be live music, holiday films, museum tours and a special photo booth where you can snap pictures on a Christmas movie-inspired set.
The festivities wrap up on November 27 with a special evening alongside North Bay's Downtown Old Fashioned Christmas Walk, bringing even more holiday cheer to the streets. You can also catch the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan, making this a particularly festive time to explore the city.
If you're looking for movie-worthy magic this holiday season, it might be worth a getaway to North Bay.
North Bay Winter Market Experience
Price: Free admission
When: Saturdays, November 7 to 27, 2026
Address: 100 Ferguson St., North Bay, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.