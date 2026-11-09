Some parents can get close to $700 with the Canada Child Benefit payment for November

The payment date is coming up soon!

canadian $100 bill with $50 and $20 banknotes

Canadian money.

Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments for November are going out soon.

Eligible parents and caregivers can receive close to $700 or almost $600 per child this month.

Any money you're entitled to from this government payment will be issued as a direct deposit or a cheque by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

If you're expecting another installment of the federal benefit or receiving your first payment this month, here's what you need to know about the CCB in November, including the payment date and amounts.

What is the Canada Child Benefit?

The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment to help eligible families with the cost of raising children under 18.

It can also include amounts for the child disability benefit and related provincial and territorial programs.

Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?

You may be eligible for the CCB if you live with and care for a child who is under 18 years old.

Also, you must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes, and you or your spouse/common-law partner must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, temporary resident, or an individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act.

You can't get the CCB for a foster child in your care who already receives the Children's Special Allowance.

Eligible parents and caregivers aren't automatically enrolled in this program.

You should apply for the CCB as soon as you or your spouse/common-law partner meet the eligibility criteria, and any of the following happens:

  • your child is born
  • a child starts to live with you, or returns to live with you after a temporary period with someone else
  • you begin, end, or change a shared custody arrangement
  • you get custody of a child

You can apply to receive this benefit through a birth registration or through your online CRA My Account.

How much money can you get from the Canada Child Benefit?

If you're eligible for the CCB, the amount of money you receive depends on how many children you have, the age of the eligible children in your care, and your 2025 adjusted family net income.

With the November payment, you can get up to $679.75 for each child under six years old and up to $573.58 for each child six to 17 years old.

CCB payments are issued at the maximum amounts if your 2025 adjusted family net income is less than $38,237.

If your income is more than $38,237 and up to $82,847, the amount is reduced by a percentage of your income greater than $38,237. That percentage changes depending on the number of eligible children in your care.

If your income is over $82,847, the benefit is reduced by a fixed amount and an additional percentage of your income over $82,847. The fixed amount and percentage are based on how many eligible children you have.

In shared custody situations, each parent receives 50% of what they would have received if they had full custody of their child. The payment amount is calculated based on each parent's adjusted family net income.

When is the next Canada Child Benefit payment date?

The next CCB payment date is Friday, November 20, 2026.

How do you get Canada Child Benefit payments?

CCB payments are issued via direct deposit or cheque, depending on your preferred payment method with the CRA.

If you have direct deposit set up, you'll receive the CCB payment as a direct deposit into your bank account.

If you haven't signed up for direct deposit, you'll get the payment as a paper cheque delivered to your mailbox.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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