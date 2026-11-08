Ontario has a magical Christmas village with a cobblestone market and sparkling lights

It's like stepping into a Christmas card.

Woman in a knit hat visits a snowy holiday market with lights, decorated trees, and wooden stalls.

A Christmas market in Ontario.

@caitlinbradleyy | Instagram, @caitlinbradleyy | Instagram,
Lead Writer, Travel

There's nothing quite like wandering through an enchanting Christmas village, sipping on a hot chocolate and taking in the festive sights.

Ontario has a number of dreamy holiday towns to explore, but this destination may just be the most magical of all.

Located just over an hour from Toronto, the sparkling village boasts old-world charm, a cozy Christmas market, endless lights, and more.

Elora is a picturesque community nestled along a majestic gorge. Known as Ontario's most beautiful village, it's even more enchanting during the holiday season, when its streets transform into a scene from a Christmas card.

Starting November 14, you can visit the Elora Christmas Market, an outdoor chalet market hidden in a cobblestone alley. To reach it, you'll wander through the "Hallway Of Lights," an enchanting pathway lit by a canopy of shimmering lights and decked out with holiday splendour.

The market features a row of designer cedar chalets, brimming with artisan goods such as gourmet foods, fashion, and stocking stuffers.

Once you've finished your shopping, you can snap some photos by the festive scenery, or grab a treat and warm up by the glowing fire pits.

You'll also want to spend some time exploring the Elora Christmas Town, decorated with over 150 beautiful Christmas trees and 88,000 lights.

You'll feel like you've stepped into a cozy scene from The Holiday as you stroll past twinkling stone shops and pop into warm cafes.

Elora also boasts delicious local restaurants and unique stores where you can check off your Christmas shopping list.

With its twinkling shops, enchanting market, and holiday decor, Elora might just be one of Ontario's most Christmassy towns.

Elora Christmas Market

Price: Free

When: Select dates from November 14, 2026 to January 3, 2027

Address: Mill Street West, Elora, ON

Elora Christmas Market Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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