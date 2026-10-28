9 of the most magical Christmas towns in Canada to visit at least once
They're sure to get you into the holiday spirit. 🎄
Christmas is just around the corner! If you're not quite feeling the festive spirit yet, a trip to one of Canada's charming Christmas towns will definitely do the trick.
Across Canada, there are small towns and villages that go all out for the holidays, with sparkling light displays, old-fashioned Christmas celebrations and picture-perfect streets that feel like stepping into a winter wonderland.
Whether you want a festive getaway, a scenic road trip or a cozy Christmas escape filled with charm, these towns are worth adding to your holiday bucket list.
From European-inspired villages to snowy destinations with Hallmark movie vibes, here are nine of the most magical Christmas towns in Canada to visit at least once.
Old Quebec
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: While not a town, exactly, Quebec City's Old Town is a magical place to visit at Christmas.
From late November onward, Old Quebec transforms into a real-life Christmas village, like something out of a Charles Dickens novel, and ranks among the best places in the world to celebrate the holiday season year after year.
For the most magical scene, visit the rue du Petit Champlain and Place-Royale, where you'll find charming cobblestone streets and storefronts decorated for the season, transforming the area into a little winter wonderland.
Wander into the local boutiques and shops or cozy up with a warm drink from one of the nearby cafes. Throughout December, the neighbourhood also comes alive with choirs and circus performances.
Banff
Location: Alberta
Why You Need To Go: While Banff is a beautiful place to visit year-round, Christmas here is especially magical.
From mid-November through the end of December, snow-covered peaks, twinkling lights, festive storefronts, and holiday cheer transform the mountain town into a winter wonderland, with all the makings of a perfect Christmas getaway.
You can spend your days hitting the slopes, then exploring the festive shops of the downtown area and stopping in for a cozy meal at one of the local restaurants, all against the backdrop of the snow-covered mountains.
Visit the Banff Christmas Market, a European-inspired market, which runs on select days from November 19 to December 13, 2026.
Almonte
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If you want to feel like the star of your very own holiday Hallmark movie this Christmas, look no further than this charming little Ontario town.
Set on the bank of the Mississippi River in Lanark County, Ontario, Almonte is a charming former mill town that has served as the filming location for many Hallmark movies.
The town has had so many movies filmed there that it has even earned the nickname "Mini Hollywood North."
Visiting at Christmas is like stepping right into a holiday Hallmark movie, with twinkling lights and holiday decor everywhere you look.
You can stroll around town and admire the Christmas scenery, stopping into local boutiques and cafes along the way. Visit on December 4th to enjoy Light Up the Night, a wintry open-air concert featuring a breathtaking fireworks display.
Mont-Tremblant
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Mont-Tremblant is a scenic mountain town set in the Laurentians region of Quebec, and home to world-class skiing and a charming pedestrian village.
While the town is a great spot to visit year-round, it becomes a true winter wonderland for the holidays.
During this time, twinkling lights and Christmas decorations appear everywhere, making the pedestrian village feel like something out of a holiday storybook.
Visit Place St-Bernard to find the heart of the holiday magic. From December 19th to January 2nd, the square will have a host of offerings, including hockey games, creative workshops, Christmas carols, and even ice-sculpture demos.
You can also enjoy holiday shopping, lively bars and cozy restaurants in the village, and explore other winter activities like snowshoeing, dog sledding and ice fishing outside the ski resort.
Whistler
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: Come winter, Whistler transforms into a real-life snow globe.
The town is a great place to visit for the Christmas season, with twinkling lights, a charming village and plenty of holiday events and activities.
During the holiday season, you can enjoy tours of festive light displays, ice skating in Whistler village, visits from Santa, and more winter favourites like dog sledding and snow tubing.
Of course, you can also enjoy Whistler's famous slopes, with skiing and snowboarding available every day, even on Christmas.
Afterwards, visit the village to find local shops and boutiques, a variety of cozy restaurants, and plenty of ways to aprés-ski, all beautifully blanketed in snow.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Niagara-on-the-Lake is an adorable town just 20 minutes from the iconic Niagara Falls.
While it's a charming spot to visit in summer or fall, winter brings a unique kind of magic to the town -- during this time, Niagara-on-the-Lake transforms into a Victorian Christmas wonderland complete with festive events, historic charm, and seasonal markets to explore.
Wander around town, and you'll see local storefronts decorated for the season, making for plenty of holiday photo-ops.
Niagara-on-the-Lake also has several holiday markets during the season, the first being the Vintage Christmas & Holiday Market presented by Vintage Hotels on November 20th.
You can also enjoy holiday shopping at the Niagara Heritage District and outdoor ice skating at the Pillar and Post.
Don't miss the town's Christmas Parade, which takes place on December 12th.
Blue Mountain
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Blue Mountain is a charming resort town home to the popular Blue Mountain ski resort and village, a popular place to visit in summer, spring and fall.
Winter, however, is when the resort town truly sparkles, as the resort, village and town become draped in snow and decorated with Christmas lights.
From the end of November until early January, the Blue Mountain village transforms into a festive wonderland filled with enchanting decor for the Holiday Magic event, with plenty of activities to get you into the festive spirit.
Wander the village to take in the holiday lights and festive displays. You can also enjoy winter activities like night skiing and tubing, as well as skating along a forest ice trail set on the mountain.
St. Andrews by-the-Sea
Location: New Brunswick
Why You Need To Go: St. Andrews by-the-Sea is a scenic waterfront town with plenty of coastal charm.
While the town makes for a lovely getaway any time of year, come winter, the town transforms into a winter wonderland with streets lined with twinkling lights, holiday wreaths, and beautifully decorated storefronts.
Here, you'll find holiday craft markets, carollers and holiday performances, festive food and dining, holiday parades and more.
You can also enjoy winter outdoors in the area. Take a winter walk along the waterfront, or head out on the scenic Van Horne Trail to get wintry views of the ocean and the nearby islands.
Kimberley
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: Kimberley is a scenic mountain town in southeastern British Columbia.
Kimberley is known as the "Bavarian city of the Rockies" thanks to its Bavarian look and feel, which includes elements like a pedestrian-only shopping district called the Platzl and Canada’s largest freestanding cuckoo clock, as well as alpine-inspired buildings and cozy chalet-style shops.
The mountain town is best known for its outdoor adventures, but its downtown is what makes it feel like you've wandered into a storybook European village -- especially in winter.
Visit the Platzl to find thrift stores and consignment boutiques, and shop for home goods, books and music, gifts, and more, made all the more beautiful when dusted with snow.
There's plenty to do here around the holidays, including live music events, late-night shopping, a Christmas market, and more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.