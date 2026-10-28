This Ontario destination has cozy lakeside villages and quaint bakeries full of butter tarts
Who's hungry?
If you've got a sweet tooth, it might be time to explore this Ontario destination. Brimming with cozy bakeries and warm cafes, it's a dreamy spot to grab a pumpkin spice latte and a little fall treat.
It's located around an hour and a half from Toronto, so you can spend a day or afternoon exploring the region's charming villages and eateries without going too far.
Kawarthas Northumberland is home to quaint lakeside villages, small towns and postcard-worthy scenery. It's also home to a beloved Canadian treat — butter tarts!
The region even has a Butter Tart Tour that lets you embark on a self-guided road trip to more than 40 stops serving up the classic Canadian dessert.
According to the website, the food-filled adventure features "stellar local bakeries, charming cafes, and elegant restaurants as well as welcoming resorts and inns across the region, each serving up their take on this Canadian classic treat."
Some stops to add to your list include Doo Doo's Bakery, Bobcaygeon Bakery, Betty's Pies & Tarts, The Big Apple and The Little Pie Shack, where you can satisfy your sweet tooth with a gooey butter tart or two.
If you're wondering where to start, Doo Doo's Bakery in Bailieboro stands out for its award-winning baking.
The bakery took home multiple honours at the 2025 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, including Premier Exhibitor in the professional butter tart competition, plus first-, second-, and third-place finishes in the plain butter tart category.
You can try all different versions of this patriotic treat as you travel through the region, from traditional tarts to unique flavours, such as maple whisky or pumpkin.
You can plan your route with the interactive map available on the Butter Tart Tour website, which highlights all participating stops. Check each business's hours before setting off, as some locations operate seasonally.
While you're on your butter tart expedition, you can explore some of the Kawarthas Northumberland small towns like Port Hope, Fenelon Falls, and Cobourg, which boast local shops and quaint streets.
Whether you're planning a full day of dessert sampling or just want to pick up a few treats along the way, this sweet road trip is a tasty way to explore the region.
The Butter Tart Tour
Price: Free
When: Year-round
Address: Kawarthas Northumberland
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.