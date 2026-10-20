This Ontario town with storybook streets and cozy little shops is the prettiest in Canada

You'll want to add this spot to your bucket list!

An aerial view of a town in the fall. Right: A person sitting on a patio.

A small town in Ontario.

@stonecrockstjacobs | Instagram, @liria_r | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you've ever wanted to step into a small town that feels like it belongs in a Hallmark film, you might want to take a trip to this quaint Ontario gem.

With historic buildings, little shops, freshly baked treats, and picturesque river views, it has all the ingredients for a postcard-worthy escape and has been named among the prettiest towns in the country.

Just over an hour from the city, it's a convenient spot for an autumn or holiday-season getaway.

Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook which small towns they consider the prettiest in the country, and this charming Ontario destination was one of the recommendations.

St. Jacobs Village is a cozy community located near the picturesque Conestoga River.

With roots dating back to the 19th century, the Village has a rich history and German heritage still visible in its historic buildings and locally owned shops.

According to the website, "the Village of St. Jacobs is filled with authentic sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and incredible one-of-a-kind shopping, that are sure to re-inspire the soul."

You can spend an afternoon wandering the main street, browsing the boutiques, and stopping for a bite at one of its local eateries.

One must-visit spot is Hamel Brooms. Founded in 1908, the business is reportedly Canada's last remaining corn broom manufacturer. You can see traditional broom-making in action while browsing other handcrafted finds, from stained glass to home accessories.

For something sweet, head to the Stone Crock Bakery, where you'll find an assortment of freshly baked treats. The bakery is known for its butter tarts, fresh bread baked on-site, and Dutch apple pies.

You can also warm up with a drink or meal at places like EcoCafe, St. Jacobs Grill, The Pub by Stone Crock, and Harvest Moon.

The Stone Crock Market is another spot to check out, offering locally-grown food, premium meats, and more.

No visit is complete without stopping by the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, a major attraction just a few minutes from the village centre.

Operating year-round, the market is the largest of its kind in Canada, with three indoor buildings and an outdoor space where you can browse everything from fresh local produce and specialty foods to handmade crafts and one-of-a-kind treasures.

If you're planning an autumn visit to the Village, you can enjoy Pumpkin Palooza on October 24, featuring pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, and more.

It's also worth scheduling a visit during the Christmas season. St. Jacobs Village is extra magical during the holidays, with glittering lights, cozy winter drinks, and festive shopping.

From November 12 to 15 and November 19 to 22, you can enjoy Sparkles, an annual shopping event with thousands of twinkling lights, horse-and-wagon rides, and more.

With its quaint little shops, cozy cafes, and old-world charm, it's no surprise readers say St. Jacobs Village is the prettiest town in Canada.

St. Jacobs Village website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

small towns near toronto st jacobs st jacobs farmers market small towns in ontario
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Ontario is home to a mini Grand Canyon with dreamy trails and towering boardwalks

You can skip the flight to Arizona.

Canada's most fun university has been revealed — Here's my ranking of the best party schools

The only Canadian uni guide you need.👇

Old Age Security payments for October are bigger and eligible Canadians will get money soon

This federal benefit now offers close to $840.

This beautiful Ontario park has 20 km of silky shores and a floating boardwalk trail

It has dreamy fall views. 🍂

This dreamy Ontario park has a boardwalk trail and a swing bridge with a magical waterfall

It's a scenic hidden gem.

Metrolinx is hiring for high-paying jobs that offer up to $49 an hour or $198,000 a year

Positions are open in Toronto and the GTA.

This massive Ontario house for sale has over 20 rooms and an indoor pool for under $800K

You won't need to fight over the bathroom in this home.

This Ontario Nordic spa hidden in a colourful forest is one of the best in North America

It's beautiful in the fall. 🍂

B.C. victim of Wainwright fire was everybody's best friend, says rugby coach

Wainwright victim everybody's best friend: coach

The 4 soldiers killed in fast-moving fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta

The 4 soldiers killed in fire at CFB Wainwright