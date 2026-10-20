This Ontario town with storybook streets and cozy little shops is the prettiest in Canada
You'll want to add this spot to your bucket list!
If you've ever wanted to step into a small town that feels like it belongs in a Hallmark film, you might want to take a trip to this quaint Ontario gem.
With historic buildings, little shops, freshly baked treats, and picturesque river views, it has all the ingredients for a postcard-worthy escape and has been named among the prettiest towns in the country.
Just over an hour from the city, it's a convenient spot for an autumn or holiday-season getaway.
Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook which small towns they consider the prettiest in the country, and this charming Ontario destination was one of the recommendations.
St. Jacobs Village is a cozy community located near the picturesque Conestoga River.
With roots dating back to the 19th century, the Village has a rich history and German heritage still visible in its historic buildings and locally owned shops.
According to the website, "the Village of St. Jacobs is filled with authentic sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and incredible one-of-a-kind shopping, that are sure to re-inspire the soul."
You can spend an afternoon wandering the main street, browsing the boutiques, and stopping for a bite at one of its local eateries.
One must-visit spot is Hamel Brooms. Founded in 1908, the business is reportedly Canada's last remaining corn broom manufacturer. You can see traditional broom-making in action while browsing other handcrafted finds, from stained glass to home accessories.
For something sweet, head to the Stone Crock Bakery, where you'll find an assortment of freshly baked treats. The bakery is known for its butter tarts, fresh bread baked on-site, and Dutch apple pies.
You can also warm up with a drink or meal at places like EcoCafe, St. Jacobs Grill, The Pub by Stone Crock, and Harvest Moon.
The Stone Crock Market is another spot to check out, offering locally-grown food, premium meats, and more.
No visit is complete without stopping by the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, a major attraction just a few minutes from the village centre.
Operating year-round, the market is the largest of its kind in Canada, with three indoor buildings and an outdoor space where you can browse everything from fresh local produce and specialty foods to handmade crafts and one-of-a-kind treasures.
If you're planning an autumn visit to the Village, you can enjoy Pumpkin Palooza on October 24, featuring pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, and more.
It's also worth scheduling a visit during the Christmas season. St. Jacobs Village is extra magical during the holidays, with glittering lights, cozy winter drinks, and festive shopping.
From November 12 to 15 and November 19 to 22, you can enjoy Sparkles, an annual shopping event with thousands of twinkling lights, horse-and-wagon rides, and more.
With its quaint little shops, cozy cafes, and old-world charm, it's no surprise readers say St. Jacobs Village is the prettiest town in Canada.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.