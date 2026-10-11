This Hallmark town 1 hour from Toronto has charming streets and lakeside boardwalks
It has "fall day trip" written all over it. 🍂
Fall is the perfect time to visit a quaint small town, and you don't need to go far to find a cozy destination with colourful trees and autumn charm.
This small town is located just an hour from Toronto, and it's home to cute local shops, warm cafes, lakeside trails, and more.
You'll feel like you've stepped into a scene from an autumn Hallmark movie as you wander along the main street with a pumpkin spice latte in hand, breathing in the crisp fall air.
Orangeville is a charming destination that feels like it was made for sweater-weather strolls and window shopping.
Autumn adds a colourful backdrop to the town's quaint streets, where local stores and bakeries are waiting to be explored.
The town is so charming, it's even been featured in a Hallmark film, so it's no surprise you might feel like the main character of a rom-com as you wander.
There are lots of cozy places to take a break. You can grab a latte and a freshly baked treat at Mochaberry Coffee & Co., enjoy a farm-to-table meal at Rustik Local Bistro, or settle in at Greystones Cafe, a charming café in a historic stone building.
Don't miss out on a stop at Son of a Chef Bakery for fresh breads and baked goods.
If you're visiting on a Saturday, you can head to the farmers' market, which is held outdoors until October 17, and indoors beginning October 31. The market boasts fresh locally grown produce and meats, small-batch, ready-to-eat sweets and savouries, handcrafted goods, and more.
Since a fall outing isn't complete without a scenic hike, you can head to Island Lake Conservation Area, where trails and boardwalks wind through fiery forests and around peaceful waters draped in vibrant hues.
With picturesque trails, cozy bakeries, cafes, and more, Orangeville is a dreamy spot for a fall day trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.