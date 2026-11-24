Canada's best cities for newcomers were ranked and Toronto wasn't even in the top 5
These Canadian hubs were scored on quality of life, happiness and cost 🏙️
Moving to a new city is a big decision, and for newcomers to Canada, choosing where to settle means weighing many factors. Some of the biggest include housing costs, job opportunities, how easy it is to get around, and what there is to do.
To find out which major Canadian cities offer the best overall mix, I compared seven cities: Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. I used current data on rental prices, cost of living, job growth, quality of life, happiness, attractions and tourism, walkability and public transit.
Here's how each city ranked.
How I ranked the cities
These rankings were backed by data, with each city scored on eight different factors. Each factor was weighted based on how much it contributed to the final score:
- Rent at 20%
- Job growth at 20%
- Quality of life at 15%
- Cost of living at 10%
- Happiness at 10%
- Attractions and tourism at 10%
- Walkability at 7.5%
- Public transit at 7.5%
- Total = 100%
Within each category, the top-performing city received 10 points, followed by 9 for second place, 8 for third, and so on.
As for sources, I used Statistics Canada's Q2 2026 rental prices, Numbeo's Mid-Year 2026 Cost of Living Index, year-over-year employment growth based on Statistics Canada's seasonally adjusted three-month moving averages, Numbeo's Mid-Year 2026 Quality of Life Index, Leger's 2026 Happiness Index, Tripadvisor's 2026 ranking of Canada's top destinations, and citywide walk and transit scores from Walk Score.
Each city received a final score out of 100 based on its performance across the eight categories.
No. 7 Vancouver: 66.3/100
Biggest pros: Vancouver has a lot going for it, so it performed quite well in most categories. The B.C. city had the third-highest score among the seven cities on Numbeo's Mid-Year 2026 Quality of Life Index and ranked second in Canada on Tripadvisor's 2026 list of top destinations, the highest of any city compared here.
The city is also the easiest to explore on foot, earning the highest Walk Score in this ranking at 80. Vancouver also had the second-highest public transit score at 74. Add in beaches, mountains, parks, restaurants, shopping and attractions, and there's a lot to do without having to travel far outside the city.
Biggest cons: All those perks come at a cost, a very expensive one. Vancouver's high housing and everyday costs, combined with slower job growth, pushed the city down in this ranking.
According to Statistics Canada, the asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $3,030 per month in Q2 2026, not only the highest among the seven cities on this list, but the highest among all Canadian metropolitan areas included in the data.
The West Coast city had the highest score on Numbeo's Mid-Year 2026 Cost of Living Index among the seven cities, making it the most expensive of the group by that measure. Job growth was another weak spot, with employment increasing just 1.1% year over year.
Vancouver's scores:
- Rent: 4/10
- Cost of living: 4/10
- Job growth: 5/10
- Quality of life: 8/10
- Happiness: 8/10
- Attractions and tourism: 10/10
- Walkability: 10/10
- Public transit: 9/10
No. 6 Toronto: 67/100
Biggest pros: Toronto is hard to beat when it comes to things to do and getting around without a car. It ranks eighth on TripAdvisor's list, making it third among the cities in this ranking. From the CN Tower and St. Lawrence Market to museums, theatres, shopping, restaurants and major sporting events, there's no shortage of entertainment in this city.
Toronto also had the best public transit score compared to cities on this list and is described as "excellent" by Walk Score. It also performed well for happiness, coming in second among the seven cities on Leger's 2026 Happiness Index.
Biggest cons: All the big-city perks come at a price. Toronto is one of the least affordable cities in this ranking, with the asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment reaching $2,650 per month. Only Vancouver was more expensive.
Toronto landed closer to the middle of the pack for job growth, with employment increasing 2.2% year over year.
Toronto's scores:
- Rent: 5/10
- Cost of living: 5/10
- Job growth: 7/10
- Quality of life: 5/10
- Happiness: 9/10
- Attractions and tourism: 8/10
- Walkability: 8/10
- Public transit: 10/10
No. 5 Ottawa: 68/100
Biggest pros: Ottawa scored especially well for quality of life, coming in first among the seven cities. As Canada's capital, it offers plenty of major attractions, including Parliament Hill, the Rideau Canal and several national museums. Ottawa ranked fifth among the seven cities for attractions and tourism in Tripadvisor's 2026 ranking of Canada's top destinations.
Biggest cons: Ottawa isn't the cheapest place to settle down. The asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $2,360 per month in the second quarter of 2026. Job growth was also quite slow, with employment in the Ottawa-Gatineau area increasing 1.2% year over year. Getting around without a car can be a challenge depending on where you live, with Walk Score describing the city's public transportation as "good."
Ottawa's scores:
- Rent: 6/10
- Cost of living: 8/10
- Job growth: 6/10
- Quality of life: 10/10
- Happiness: 6/10
- Attractions and tourism: 6/10
- Walkability: 6/10
- Public transit: 6/10
No. 4 Winnipeg: 69.5/100
Biggest pros: Winnipeg is one of the most affordable cities in this ranking. According to StatsCan, the asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,660 per month in Q2 2026, second only to Edmonton. Winnipeg also had the lowest score on Numbeo's Cost of Living Index among the seven cities, making everyday expenses relatively affordable too.
The Canadian city performed well for job growth, with employment up 2.8% year over year. Winnipeg landed in the middle of the pack when it came to getting around without a car, ranking fourth for both walkability and public transit.
Biggest cons: Winnipeg struggled with some of the lifestyle categories. It had the lowest quality-of-life score among the seven cities on Numbeo and also had the lowest happiness score among the cities compared here.
Winnipeg also landed near the bottom for attractions and tourism, placing 19th on Tripadvisor's 2026 ranking of Canada's top destinations. That doesn't mean there's nothing to do in the Canadian city, though. Winnipeg is home to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, The Forks and Assiniboine Park.
Winnipeg's scores:
- Rent: 9/10
- Cost of living: 10/10
- Job growth: 8/10
- Quality of life: 4/10
- Happiness: 4/10
- Attractions and tourism: 5/10
- Walkability: 7/10
- Public transit: 7/10
No. 3 Calgary: 72/100
Biggest pros: Calgary offers relatively affordable housing compared to some of Canada's other major cities. According to StatsCan, the asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,890 per month. Calgary also had the strongest job growth of the cities compared, with employment increasing 6.6% year over year.
There's also plenty to do, from the Calgary Stampede and Heritage Park to the Calgary Zoo, plus the Rocky Mountains are just a short drive away. Calgary ranked 12th on Tripadvisor's 2026 list of Canada's top destinations, putting it fourth among the seven cities compared here.
Biggest cons: Calgary isn't the easiest city to navigate without a car. It has a Walk Score of just 39, the lowest among the seven cities, and Walk Score considers Calgary a "car-dependent" city where most errands require a vehicle. Calgary also didn't do well on everyday expenses.
Calgary's scores:
- Rent: 7/10
- Cost of living: 6/10
- Job growth: 10/10
- Quality of life: 7/10
- Happiness: 7/10
- Attractions and tourism: 7/10
- Walkability: 4/10
- Public transit: 6/10
No. 2 Montreal: 73.8/100
Biggest pros: Montreal offers a pretty good balance between affordability and big-city living. According to StatsCan, the asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,820 per month, making it the third-cheapest among the cities on our list. Everyday expenses were also relatively affordable.
The city also scored particularly well for happiness and attractions and tourism. Montreal had the highest score among the seven cities on Leger's Happiness Index and ranked fourth on TripAdvisor's 2026 list of Canada's top destinations, the second-highest placement among the cities compared here. It was also the second-most walkable city in this ranking.
Biggest cons: Montreal's biggest weakness in this ranking was its quality-of-life score. It placed fifth among the seven cities on Numbeo's Quality of Life Index, ahead of only Toronto and Winnipeg. The employment growth was also just 0.2%, which was the lowest of the seven.
While Montreal can be an appealing option for newcomers, knowing French can be important for both daily life and finding work in Quebec. That wasn't factored into the score, but anyone considering the move should keep it in mind.
Montreal's scores:
- Rent: 8/10
- Cost of living: 9/10
- Job growth: 4/10
- Quality of life: 6/10
- Happiness: 10/10
- Attractions and tourism: 9/10
- Walkability: 9/10
- Public transit: 8/10
No. 1 Edmonton: 74.3/100
Biggest pros: Edmonton's biggest draw is its rental market and quality of life (ranking the second-best of the seven cities, on Numbeo's list). According to Statistics Canada, the asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,570 per month, the lowest among the cities in the ranking.
The job market was another bright spot, with employment growing 3.7%, the second-highest increase among the seven cities.
Biggest cons: Edmonton's lowest score came in the attractions and tourism category, but that's based on its placement in Tripadvisor's 2026 ranking of Canada's top destinations. Edmonton placed 20th nationally, the lowest of the seven cities compared here. That ranking doesn't necessarily capture everything the city has to offer. Edmonton has a large arts and festival scene, along with major attractions like the West Edmonton Mall, so there's plenty happening in the Alberta capital.
Edmonton also isn't as walkable as cities like Toronto and Montreal. Walk Score describes Edmonton as a car-dependent city, and it ranked sixth among the seven cities for walkability and last for public transit.
Edmonton's scores:
- Rent: 10/10
- Cost of living: 7/10
- Job growth: 9/10
- Quality of life: 9/10
- Happiness: 5/10
- Attractions and tourism: 4/10
- Walkability: 5/10
- Public transit: 4/10
Honourable mention: Halifax
I tried to include Halifax in the official ranking, but comparable data wasn't available across all eight categories. Still, I didn't want to leave the East Coast out entirely.
Halifax ranked 11th on Tripadvisor's 2026 list of Canada's top destinations. Housing was less impressive, with the asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment reaching $2,400 per month.
While I couldn't give Halifax a fair score out of 100, the data I did find suggests it's still worth considering for anyone looking to move out east.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.