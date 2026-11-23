This Ontario town is a Hallmark Capital and it's starred in over 10 magical Christmas movies
You can wander through a real-life Christmas village.
You don't need to turn on your television to experience an enchanting Hallmark town this holiday season. Ontario has a real-life Christmas village that will have you feeling as if you've stepped through the screen.
With historic streets, twinkling shops, warm cafes and festive charm, it's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend escape filled with Christmas cheer.
Almonte is a cozy former mill town perched along the shores of the Mississippi River, about an hour away from Ottawa.
Known as the "Friendly Town," Almonte boasts a charming downtown filled with little shops, cute cafes, and storybook streets.
The destination is even more magical during the Christmas season, when shimmering snow and twinkling lights adorn its historic buildings. It was even named the best Christmas town in Canada, so you can expect some major holiday magic here.
The town's festive vibes haven't gone unnoticed. Almonte has appeared in over 10 Christmas films, earning nicknames like the "Christmas Capital of Ontario" and the "Hallmark Capital of Ontario."
Holiday productions, including Unlocking Christmas, The Christmas Setup and A Chance for Christmas, have been filmed there.
If you want to explore the locations yourself, you can follow a self-guided cinematic tour around town. The route takes you past recognizable filming spots, local landmarks and more.
Aside from movie locations, Almonte is a magical spot to enjoy a festive outing and soak up some small-town charm.
Historic Mill Street is lined with quaint boutiques, unique stores and art galleries. You can browse for one-of-a-kind presents at shops like Tin Barn Market and Cheerfully Made, which carry everything from home decor to locally made gifts.
For something sweet, you'll want to stop by Hummingbird Chocolate, an award-winning chocolatier known for its chocolate bars, truffles and other treats. One of its bars was even named the "best chocolate bar in the world" at an international competition.
Almonte is home to several other cozy cafes as well, including North Market Almonte, Ottawa Valley Coffee and Equator Coffee Roasters.
On Friday, December 4, 2026, Mill Street will come alive for Light Up the Night. The annual celebration features an outdoor concert, live performances and a spectacular fireworks display.
Thousands of visitors travel to Mississippi Mills for the festivities, which the municipality describes as one of Canada's largest and most magical outdoor Christmas shows.
The holiday fun continues on Sunday, December 6, when the Almonte Christmas Parade makes its way through downtown. Expect illuminated floats, festive music and a chance to see Santa, with free hot dogs and hot chocolate available after the parade at the John Levi Community Centre.
You can also head to the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area on Saturday, December 12, for Kintail Country Christmas. Running from noon until 6 p.m., the event features horse-drawn wagon rides, photos with Santa, children's crafts, a scavenger hunt and stories and s'mores around the fire.
With its movie-worthy streets, cozy little shops and Hallmark-worthy magic, Almonte is a wonderful place to soak up some Christmas cheer.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.