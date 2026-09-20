This real-life Hallmark village near Ottawa has cozy autumn streets and fiery fall colours
You can feel like the star of your very own holiday movie. 🍁
If you've always wanted to step into a fall Hallmark movie, this small town in Ontario needs to be on your radar.
Tucked along a scenic, winding river just a short road trip from Ottawa is a cute town with scenic streets, cozy cafes, and charming shops that feels like a Hallmark movie come to life.
Situated on the banks of the Mississippi River in Ontario, Almonte is a cute small town that will transport you into a scene from your favourite movie.
In fact, the town is considered a go-to location for holiday movies and has been the filming site of many Hallmark titles, including movies set in Vermont, Alaska, and even Milwaukee.
Films like A Novel Noel (2024), Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019), Lemonade Stand Romance (2022), and many more have used Almonte as their setting.
The town is home to so many films that it's even earned itself the title of "Mini Hollywood North."
And while Almonte is especially famous for its Christmas movie magic, autumn might just be one of the prettiest times to visit.
Make your way toward Almonte Old Town Hall, one of the town's most recognizable landmarks.
The historic stone building dates back to the 1880s and looks like something you'd expect to see in the opening scene of a small-town rom-com, especially when surrounded by fall foliage.
Walk down the historic Mill Street, the main street in town, to discover unique shops and restaurants, cozy cafes, and beautiful heritage architecture.
Here, you'll find antique stores, galleries, and places to shop for gifts, collectibles, books, clothing, vintage goods and more.
Almonte also has plenty of cute places to grab a bite, with bakeries, cafes and restaurants serving up casual eats, fine dining and even the world's best chocolate.
If you're in need of a hot drink, step into Equator Coffee Roasters, a local roastery based in the heart of the Ottawa Valley, for fresh coffee or a matcha latte, or Ottawa Valley Coffee, where you'll find a selection of baked goods, handmade local products, and craft beer.
If you want something a bit heartier, you could visit the Superior Restaurant, a retro diner known for its pizza and fried chicken, or the Barley Mowe, a spot serving up traditional pub fare in a gorgeous setting overlooking Almonte's waterfalls.
There are also plenty of places around town to enjoy the fall colours. The Riverwalk, a scenic trail along the Mississippi River, provides a great escape into nature, with views of the river, a lookout point, and a breathtaking view of Almonte's falls.
The Riverwalk is an easy way to get outside without committing to a strenuous hike, making it perfect for a crisp autumn afternoon.
About 10 minutes away, you can also visit the Mill of Kintail, a conservation area home to extensive hiking trails that are accessible year-round.
The conservation area has roughly six kilometres of trails winding through forests and scenic landscapes, making it a great spot for taking in the fall colours away from the downtown streets.
Every Saturday until Thanksgiving, you can also visit the Almonte Farmer's Market to shop for local produce, baked goods and more.
The market can be found along Almonte’s Alameda, an avenue of trees along the rail trail, near Old Town Hall.
You can enjoy live music while you shop, grab a coffee and a baked good, and wander the market.
Located just under 40 minutes from Ottawa, and home to cozy streets, heritage buildings and cute cafes, Almonte has everything you could want from a fall day trip — and the fact that it has doubled as a Hallmark movie setting makes it even more special.
If you want to add a bit of movie magic to your autumn, this charming destination definitely deserves a spot on your fall bucket list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.