Ontario's Christkindl Market is like a mini trip to Germany with twinkly huts and mulled wine
It's just a road trip from Toronto. 🎄
If you've ever dreamed of spending the holiday season in Germany, you might want to plan a trip to this dazzling Ontario Christmas market.
Inspired by the festive attractions in Germany, the destination features traditional treats, European vibes, entertainment, and more, and will have you feeling like you're in a whole other country.
Ontario's Christkindl Market is returning to downtown Kitchener, bringing a little taste of Germany to the area.
This year, the market is celebrating its 30th anniversary by expanding to 10 days of festive fun from December 3 to 13, 2026.
You can wander through the sparkling market from December 3 to 6 and 10 to 13, where you'll find handcrafted gifts, enchanting holiday décor, festive treats, unique handmade items and more from local vendors.
You can enjoy a taste of Germany by digging into some of the festive food and beverages, from spiced gluhwein and hot chocolate to waffles and fritters.
Between the market weekends, the celebration continues with live entertainment every evening. The new Christkindl Entertainment Series features 10 days of live music, family experiences, holiday traditions and festive entertainment from December 3 to 13.
From performances to holiday-themed brunches, there's no shortage of cheer.
Admission to the Christkindl attraction is free, though some special events require tickets.
With its holiday treats, twinkling lights, and European charm, Kitchener's Christkindl Market will whisk you away to Germany without a plane ticket.
Christkindl Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 3 to 13, 2026
Address: 200 King St. W., Kitchener, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.