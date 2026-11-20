39 Kirkland Signature products to buy at Costco if you don't want to spend more on name brands
Kirkland items are cheaper dupes of name brand products.
There are a lot of Kirkland Signature products at Costco that you might not know about.
You can get these as dupes of name-brand items at the wholesale retailer and grocery stores in Canada.
That includes food like coffee, bacon, cream cheese, peanut butter and granola bars, and household products like laundry detergent, fabric softener, ibuprofen and freezer bags.
Since the Kirkland Signature label is meant to offer "even better value" for members with items "at the lowest possible prices," the products are often cheaper than name brands.
Here are dozens of Kirkland Signature products you can buy at Costco Canada stores instead of name brands.
Liquid laundry detergent
Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean liquid laundry detergent.
This is a dupe of Tide Original liquid laundry detergent, which is also sold at Costco. It's $10 cheaper than the name brand, even though it's bigger.
Fabric softener
Kirkland Signature liquid fabric softener at Costco.
It ocsts $12.99 for a 4.4-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature Ultra Fresh lavender fabric softener.
Costco's Kirkland product is like Downy Ultra Soft and Fluffy lavender-scented fabric softener that come in purple bottles.
Laundry detergent pods
Kirkland Signature OxiPower laundry detergent pods at Costco.
It costs $24.99 for a 3.08-kilogram pack of Kirkland Signature OxiPower laundry detergent pods.
This is a cheaper dupe of Tide Power Pods at Costco and Tide Oxi Max pods at grocery stores.
Dryer sheets
Kirkland Signature dryer sheets at Costco.
It costs $16.49 for a pack of two boxes of Kirkland Signature that comes with 250 sheets each.
You can get this as a dupe of Bounce dryer sheets, which are also sold at Costco, and the Kirkland version is cheaper.
Toilet paper
Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco.
It costs $23.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature toilet paper that comes with 30 rolls.
This is similar to Charmin toilet paper, which is also sold at Costco, and the Kirkland version costs less.
Plastic wrap
Kirkland Signature plastic wrap at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for a pack of two 69.7-square-metre rolls of Kirkland Signature plastic wrap at Costco.
You can get this instead of the name-brand Glad plastic wrap.
Freezer bags
Kirkland Signature large freezer bags at Costco.
It costs $21.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature with six packs of 32 large freezer bags.
This is a cheaper dupe of Ziploc freezer bags, which are also sold at Costco.
Sliced bacon
Kirkland Signature sliced bacon at Costco.
It costs $26.99 for a pack of four 500-gram packs of Kirkland Signature sliced bacon.
You can get this Kirkland product at Costco instead of name-brand Maple Leaf sliced bacon at grocery stores.
Whipped cream
Kirkland Signature whipped cream at Costco.
It costs $9.99 for two 400-gram canisters of Kirkland Signature whipped cream.
Costco's Kirkland product looks like Gay Lea whipped cream since it comes in a white canister with a red lid.
Cream cheese
Kirkland Signature cream cheese at Costco.
It costs $9.99 for a pack of four 500-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
Since it's a dupe of Philadelphia cream cheese, which is also at Costco, the Kirkland product costs $3.30 less than the name brand.
Ice cream bars
Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars at Costco.
It costs $16.99 for a 18-pack of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars that are 91 millilitres each.
This is a dupe of Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream bars, which are also sold at Costco, and the Kirkland version is cheaper than the name brand.
French roast coffee
Kirkland Signature French roast whole-bean coffee at Costco.
It costs $24.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast whole bean coffee at Costco.
You can buy this instead of name-brand Starbucks French roast coffee at grocery stores.
Almond beverage
Kirkland Signature almond beverage at Costco.
It costs $11.99 for a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage.
As a dupe of Almond Breeze, which is also sold at Costco, you can get this Kirkland product for $1 cheaper than the name brand.
Natural peanut butter
Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter at Costco.
It costs $11.99 for a pack of two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter.
This product looks like Adams natural peanut butter that you can find at grocery stores.
Hazelnut spread
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread at Costco.
It costs $16.99 for a pack of two one-kilogram jars of hazelnut spread.
You can get this as a dupe of Nutella, which is also sold at Costco, and spend $2 less on it.
Maple syrup
Kirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco.
It costs $15.99 for a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup.
This product looks like Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at grocery stores, so you can get it at Costco instead of the name-brand product.
Honey
Kirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for a pack of three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey.
You can get this bulk pack as a cheaper dupe of Billy Bee liquid honey at grocery stores.
Apple sauce pouches
Kirkland Signature apple sauce snacks at Costco.
It costs $11.99 for a 24-pack of Kirkland Signature apple sauce pouches that are 90 grams each.
This is a dupe of GoGo Squeez apple sauce pouches which are also sold at Costco. The name-brand product is more expensive than the Kirkland version.
Tomato paste
Kirkland Signature tomato paste at Costco.
It costs $17.99 for a case of a dozen 156-millilitre cans of Kirkland Signature tomato paste.
Costco's Kirkland product is similar to the name-brand Unico tomato paste at grocery stores.
Everything bagel seasoning
Kirkland Signature everything bagel seasoning at Costco.
It costs $9.99 for a 505-gram bottle of Kirkland Signature everything bagel seasoning.
This is a cheaper dupe of Club House everything bagel seasoning at grocery stores.
Ground cinnamon
Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon at Costco.
It costs $6.99 for a 303-gram bottle of Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon.
Instead of getting name-brand Club House ground cinnamon at a grocery store, you can get the Kirkland version at Costco.
Salt
Kirkland Signature sea salt at Costco.
It costs $4.99 for an 850-gram bottle of Kirkland Signature fine-grain sea salt.
You can get this Kirkland product as a dupe of Windsor fine-grain sea salt that's sold at grocery stores.
Black pepper
Kirkland Signature ground pepper at Costco.
It costs $8.99 for a 360-gram bottle of Kirkland Signature coarse ground pepper at Costco.
This is like Club House ground pepper, so you can get the Kirkland version and pay less instead of a name-brand item.
Mayonnaise
Kirkland Signature mayonnaise at Costco.
It costs $8.99 for a 1.9-litre jar of Kirkland Signature mayonnaise.
This is a cheaper dupe of Hellmann's mayonnaise, which is also sold at Costco. The price of the Kirkland version is $2 cheaper than the name-brand product.
Rice
Kirkland Signature basmati rice at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for a five-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature basmati rice.
You can get Costco's store brand instead of a name-brand basmati like Tilda at grocery stores.
Light olive oil
Kirkland Signature light olive oil at Costco.
It costs $25.99 for a three-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature light olive oil.
You can get this as a dupe of Bertolli light olive oil, which is also sold at Costco. The price is $3 cheaper for the Kirkland version.
Balsamic vinegar
Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar at Costco.
It costs $20.99 for a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar.
This product is similar to Bertolli balsamic vinegar at grocery stores, so you can get it at Costco instead of a name-brand item.
Steak strips
Kirkland Signature steak strips at Costco.
It costs $17.99 for a 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips.
This is a cheaper dupe of Jack Link's beef jerky, which is also sold at Costco.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Costco.
It costs $12.99 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy chocolate chip granola bars.
Costco's Kirkland product is a dupe of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars that costs less than the name-brand item at grocery stores.
Chocolate-dipped granola bars
Kirkland Signature Dipped & Chewy chocolate-covered granola bars at Costco.
It costs $14.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature Dipped & Chewy chocolate-covered granola bars
You can get this Kirkland product as a dupe of Quaker Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars that costs less.
Nut bars
Kirkland Signature nut bars at Costco.
It costs $17.99 for a 960-gram box of Kirkland Signature nut bars.
This is a dupe of Kind bars, and you can get the Kirkland version at Costco for cheaper than the name-brand item at grocery stores.
S'more clusters
Kirkland Signature s'more clusters at Costco.
It costs $14.99 for a 748-gram bag of Kirkland Signature s'more clusters.
This is a cheaper dupe of OMG chocolate clusters, and the almond toffee OMG flavour is also sold at Costco, but it's more expensive than the Kirkland version.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at Costco.
It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies.
You can get this at Costco instead of name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies.
Vitamin C
Kirkland Signature vitamin C at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for a bottle of Kirkland Signature vitamin C that comes with 500 tablets.
This is a cheaper dupe of the name-brand Jaimeson vitamin C, which is also sold at Costco.
Extra-strength ibuprofen
Kirkland Signature 400-milligram extra-strength ibuprofen at Costco.
It costs $9.99 for a bottle of 400-milligram extra-strength Kirkland Signature ibuprofen that comes with 120 softgel capsules.
As a dupe of Advil, which is also sold at Costco, the Kirkland version is $19 cheaper. You get more capsules with the store-brand version than the name-brand product.
Acetaminophen
Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen at Costco.
It costs $10.79 for a bottle of 500-milligram Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen that comes with 500 caplets.
The product is a dupe of Tylenol, which is also sold at Costco. You can get the Kirkland version for $16.20 cheaper, and it comes with more caplets than the name-brand item.
Ibuprofen
Kirkland Signature 200-milligram ibuprofen at Costco.
It costs $13.69 for a bottle of 200-milligram Kirkland Signature ibuprofen that comes with 250 liquid capsules.
This is a dupe of Advil that's sold at Costco. With the Kirkland version, you pay $16.30 less and get more capsules than the name brand.
Water filtration pitcher
Kirkland Signature water filtration pitcher at Costco.
It costs $25.99 for a Kirkland Signature water filtration system that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters.
You can get this Kirkland product as a dupe of Brita water pitchers, which are also sold at Costco, and spend $5 less.
Water filter cartridges
Kirkland Signature water filter cartridges at Costco.
It costs $34.99 for a 10-pack of Kirkland Signature water filter cartridges at Costco.
This product is a dupe of Brita filters, which are also sold at Costco, and the Kirkalnd version is $10 cheaper than the name-brand item.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.