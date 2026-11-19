I lived in 5 Ottawa neighbourhoods — There's one that I'd never move back to
Here's my breakdown of each...👀
As a born-and-raised Ottawa kid, I've done my fair share of moving around the city.
Over the years, I've lived in five different Ottawa neighbourhoods, and I definitely developed a few favourites along the way.
Of course, every neighbourhood has its own personality, and what works for one person might not work for someone else. But based on my own experiences, there are some areas I'd happily move back to and one that probably wouldn't make my tier list...
So, without further ado, here are five Ottawa neighbourhoods I've called home — and what I really thought of living in each one.
1. McCarthy / Hunt Club
I grew up in the McCarthy area of Hunt Club, and I think it was a great place to spend my childhood.
There were lots of other kids and families around, so it was easy to make friends, and there were tons of local parks to stop by, too.
One of my favourite things about living there was having the McCarthy Woods right nearby. I always loved going for long walks and bike rides on the trails — but keep an eye out for coyotes these days!
You're also not far from South Keys and some other nearby plazas, so it's pretty easy to pick up groceries, grab everyday essentials or stop by a restaurant.
Plus, Hunt Club's generally more affordable than living right downtown.
Overall, I have pretty fond memories of growing up here, and I think it's a solid option if you want a quieter, more family-friendly lifestyle.
2. Osgoode
Because my grandparents lived in Osgoode for several years, I spent a lot of my childhood there.
It's roughly a 35-minute drive from downtown Ottawa, so you're not completely disconnected from the city, but you still get that slower-paced, more rural vibe.
As a kid, I loved walking down Osgoode Main Street and popping into local spots like the Red Dot Cafe and Osgoode Village Store — and seeing horses, cows and all the surrounding farmland wasn't a bad perk, either.
You're also not too far from Manotick Village, which makes for a great little day trip from Ottawa, if you haven't visited before.
I wouldn't necessarily recommend Osgoode if you want to be in the middle of everything or want a huge variety of restaurants and shops at your doorstep.
But if you're looking for a quieter area with lots of small-town charm, it's totally worth considering.
And hey, if you've ever dreamed of starting a little hobby farm, this might be your place!
3. Sandy Hill / Lowertown
I lived right between Sandy Hill and Lowertown a few years ago, and I really enjoyed my time there.
One of the biggest pros was how walkable everything was.
I could easily head down to the Rideau Centre, ByWard Market and the Beechwood area — and getting to Centretown on foot was totally doable if I felt like a longer walk.
Plus, you have plenty of green space nearby, like Strathcona and Macdonald Gardens parks, so it's easy to get outside and enjoy some time by the river.
Because the University of Ottawa is so close, there are also tons of students in the area, which means plenty of good, cheap eats open day and night.
If you're a walker like me and want tons of things to do nearby without living right in the downtown core (or relying on a car), I'd definitely consider Sandy Hill or Lowertown.
Just keep in mind that living closer to the city centre might come with a higher price tag than renting farther out in the suburbs.
4. Heron Park / Mooney's Bay
This is probably my favourite area I've lived in so far, or at least in my top three!
Since I grew up in Ottawa's south end, living around Heron Park and Mooney's Bay already felt pretty familiar — but there were plenty of things I loved about the neighbourhood beyond that.
For starters, I really liked how close everything was.
You have Mooney's Bay Beach and Hog's Back Park nearby (perfect for summer activities), and Billings Bridge is close too, so you have easy access to groceries, snacks and other everyday essentials.
Heron Park was also super close to the newer LRT stations, which made getting around the city without a car a lot easier, and I really enjoyed the more relaxed neighbourhood feel there.
Now, you won't have as many food spots and late-night options right around the corner as you would downtown, but you can still find some good restaurants nearby.
And if you're into biking, you'll have plenty of great paths to keep you busy.
5. Barrhaven
And now, onto the neighbourhood I wouldn't move back to.
I lived in Barrhaven as a teenager, and after I moved out on my own, I'd still stop by pretty often because I have family there.
I can totally understand why some people love living there, but it's definitely not the right fit for me.
I think a lot of your experience in Barrhaven depends on your lifestyle.
If you're looking to settle down, have a car, maybe start a family and don't mind commuting, you might enjoy the suburban vibe.
You can easily drive to nearby plazas for restaurants and groceries; Bayshore Shopping Centre isn't too far if you like malls, and there are plenty of schools and parks around.
But for me, not wanting to move back really comes down to two things.
First, if you drive, be ready for morning and evening bumper-to-bumper traffic when everyone and their mother is commuting. And if you don't have a car and rely on public transit, travelling from Barrhaven to other parts of Ottawa can feel like it takes forever.
When I lived there, I'd have to leave ridiculously early just to make my plans on time, and depending on where I was going, the trip could easily take over an hour and a half by bus.
In other neighbourhoods with better LRT connections, I could get downtown for hangouts in about 20-30 minutes, or grab a much cheaper Uber because I wasn't travelling from a lot farther away.
Barrhaven isn't a bad place to live at all, and I know plenty of people who are perfectly happy there — but with my lifestyle and what I look for in a neighbourhood, I wouldn't move back.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.