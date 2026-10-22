7 things to do in Ottawa if you want to escape the city without actually leaving
No road trip required 🗺️✨
I was born and raised in Ottawa, so I can find fun in the local hidden gems and the popular spots around the city.
That said, sometimes I need a little getaway from Ottawa's everyday vibe without going too far off the map.
So, for my fellow 613 locals or friends visiting the capital, here are eight spots you can visit when you want to feel like you've escaped the city... without actually leaving home.
Walk the path and stairway behind Parliament Hill
Price: Free
When: Seasonal; closed during the winter
Address: Wellington Street, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Last but not least, I had to mention the gorgeous trail behind Parliament Hill.
I didn't even know there was a path there until a few years ago, and I really enjoyed it on my first visit.
You'll find some really great views of the river and across to Quebec, and eventually you'll reach the long staircase that takes you down to the Ottawa River pathway.
To me, it feels like going to one of the forested trails you'd find in Gatineau Park or Ottawa's south end, but it's right in the middle of downtown, which I always thought was pretty cool.
That hidden stairway is proof you don't have to leave the city to feel like you've actually gotten away from it.
Take a day trip to Manotick Village
Price: Varies by activity
When: Daily; individual business hours vary
Address: Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: Manotick is actually one of my favourite day trips in Ottawa because even though it feels like a totally different place, it's still technically part of the city.
I grew up spending a lot of time in Manotick and also lived in Barrhaven, which is pretty close by, so this has always been one of my go-to spots when I want to spend a day soaking up some small-town vibes.
You can stop by the local shops, check out the heritage buildings like Watson's Mill, and walk along the Rideau River Heritage Trail.
You can also pop into Miller's Farm and Market year-round for fresh produce and baked goods, visit their garden centre and farm animals, or pick your own berries and pumpkins when they're in season.
I mean, is there anything more perfect for a fall day in the city?
Go for a hike in Gatineau Park
Price: Free to visit; parking fees may apply at some locations
When: Year-round
Address: Gatineau Park, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Is Gatineau Park technically in Quebec? Yes.
Do us Ottawa locals basically consider it part of Ottawa anyway? Also yes.
And when there's a free shuttle that can take you right to the trails, I'd say we're pretty connected.
I've been hiking in Gatineau Park since I was a kid, and it never gets old. No matter the season, getting out there for a hike and fully immersing myself in nature is one of the best ways to reset.
I have lots of favourite trails in the area, but if I had to rank my top three, I'd go with King Mountain, Luskville Falls and Pink Lake when it's not super busy. Mackenzie King Estate has some gorgeous trails running through it, too.
Relax at Hog's Back Falls
Price: Free
When: Year-round
Address: 600 Hog's Back Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I feel like Hog's Back Falls is a super underrated little getaway right in the south end of the city.
For over a decade now, I've loved climbing down the rocks with a snack and a book to sit and watch the water. It's truly so peaceful and always looks gorgeous in the summer and fall.
Plus, if it's a hot day, you can sometimes get hit by mist from the falls, so it's a cooldown and vibe spot all in one.
You're also super close to Mooney's Bay, so you can easily walk over, sit in the grass or on the beach, and have a full-on picnic, too.
Paint pottery at The Mud Oven
Price: Varies by item; starts at around $16+
When: Hours vary.
Address: 1150 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: When we think of escapes, we might think of more physical places like hiking trails or spa getaways, but for me, going to The Mud Oven is a little escape in itself.
It's so fun to pick out your own mug, plate or whatever kind of pottery you're into, find a cute design on Pinterest, and spend a little while completely in the zone.
I actually had my birthday there with my girls a few years ago, and I think it was way better than the classic dinner celebration.
Though, trust me, we definitely stopped at one of my favourite restaurants afterwards.
Eat your way around the world
Why You Need To Go: Now, we can't all afford to hop on a plane to Italy or Japan, but we can absolutely travel there through the food in the city. Ottawa has such a huge and diverse food scene, so pick a country you want to visit and try a dish from there! You could even make a whole day of it and go on an international food "tour."
There are tons of must-visit restaurants around the city, and some of my favourites are Le Mein Craft Noodle for hand-pulled Chinese noodle soup, Ayla's Social Kitchen for Mediterranean food, and Pili Pili for some really good charcoal-grilled chicken.
We also have tons of great Vietnamese and Indian spots all over the capital, so you really can't go wrong.
Go for a walk in the Ottawa Greenbelt
Price: Free to visit
When: Year-round
Address: Multiple trails throughout Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You're not a true Ottawa local unless you love the Greenbelt. I said what I said.
Gatineau Park usually gets all the love for hiking spots, but Ottawa has some gorgeous boardwalks and trails of its own.
Mer Bleue Bog is definitely one of the most popular, and with such an Instagrammable boardwalk, who wouldn't want to go there?
But the Jack Pine and Lime Kiln trails in Stony Swamp are also lovely, and I grew up walking my dogs in Conroy Pit all the time.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.