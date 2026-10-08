7 of my must-do Ottawa fall experiences as a local who loves autumn
I take fall very seriously, so naturally, I have the best bucket list 🎃🍂
Fall is my absolute favourite season, and I honestly think it's when Ottawa is at its best, too.
I love watching all the leaves change, grabbing anything pumpkin spice-flavoured and, most importantly, doing all the fun fall activities around the city.
So, from an autumn-loving local, these are the seven Ottawa experiences you can't miss this fall.
1. Spend a day (or night) at Saunders Farm
Price: $62.99 + fees for FrightFest general admission; $30.99 + fees for PumpkinFest general admission
When: Until November 1.
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Munster, ON
Why You Need To Go: It wouldn't be fall in Ottawa without a visit to Saunders Farm.
I've been going to FrightFest almost every year since I was a teenager, so it's become one of my personal fall traditions.
If you're into the spooky side of autumn, I'd definitely recommend going in the evening for the haunted attractions (don't skip The Shambles), but there's still lots to enjoy if you're looking for something without the jumpscares, too.
Saunders also has a daytime PumpkinFest with hayrides, mazes, pumpkins and beyond.
There's also food on-site, so you can easily make a whole day of it.
2. A fall movie night
Price: Free
When: Fall evenings
Address: Various locations around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: For me, fall movie-watching is a ritual, especially with Halloween right around the corner.
Without fail, I binge all five Twilight movies... every single year.
But for those of you who aren't Team Edward (and want to get out of the house), there are tons of free movie nights across Ottawa.
Capital Pop-Up Cinema hosts free outdoor screenings of classic movies around the city, and the Ottawa Public Library also does free movie nights at different locations.
Pick a good movie, curl up with a blanket and popcorn, and you'll have the perfect fall night — indoors or outside!
Capital Pop-Up Cinema Website and Ottawa Public Library Website
3. Go for a hike in Gatineau Park
Price: Free to visit; parking may have fees.
Address: Gatineau Park, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: I love hiking in Gatineau Park year-round, but I definitely think fall is the best time to visit.
I always recommend checking out King Mountain for views of all the red, gold and orange leaves from the different lookouts, but Luskville Falls is another one of my favourites, and Pink Lake is a classic for a reason.
And if you don't have a car, don't worry — you can still get out there this fall.
The free Gatineau Park shuttle runs six days a week through October 25, with buses every 30 minutes, and it stops at some of the park's popular destinations.
Don't sleep on Ottawa's hiking scene, either, though — there are some gorgeous trails and boardwalks right in the city if you don't want to venture too far.
4. Stop by a cozy cafe
Why You Need To Go: I mentioned earlier that I love pumpkin spice, so obviously fall wouldn't be complete without visiting some of Ottawa's cute local cafes.
I'm a big fan of Drip House for its all-day brunch options, and anywhere that serves a breakfast bowl is golden in my books.
The Ottawa Bike Café is another must-stop spot for sandwiches, baked goods and great vibes, too.
If you ask me, anything pumpkin spice, apple cider or a chai latte is guaranteed to hit the spot when the weather's chilly, so you can't go wrong with a coffee shop anywhere in the city.
5. Take a fall day trip
Price: Varies
When: Anytime
Address: Within 1-2 hours of downtown Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: This wouldn't be my fall bucket list if I didn't tell you to take a day trip.
And you don't have to go far to have a good time.
One of my favourites is heading to Calabogie to hike the Eagle's Nest Lookout trail. The views from the top never disappoint, especially when the surrounding trees are full of fall colours.
You can also stop at Calabogie Peaks Resort for its chairlift ride. I'm never one to turn down anything that gives me a little adrenaline (and good scenery), so this is an ideal fall activity for me.
Otherwise, you could spend a day exploring Perth, Manotick, Almonte or Montebello. Grab a coffee, visit the local shops, stop for something to eat and see where the road takes you.
6. Spend a Saturday morning at the Carp Farmers' Market
Price: Free admission; prices vary by vendor.
When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., through late October.
Address: Carp Fairgrounds, 3790 Carp Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are actually quite a few farmers' markets around Ottawa, but the Carp Farmers' Market is my absolute favourite.
There are tons of vendors, so you can pop in on a Saturday morning for fresh produce, local ciders, flowers and plants, baked goods and pretty much anything else you can think of.
If going out to Carp isn't your thing, though, you can always check out the Lansdowne Farmers' Market for even more local goodies closer to home.
7. Check out a local pumpkin patch
Price: Varies
When: Fall, typically September through October.
Address: Varies
Why You Need To Go: A trip to the pumpkin patch is a must-do for fall. I don't make the rules!
Even if you're not planning to carve a pumpkin, they're perfect for fall photos.
You can wander through the patch, take some cute pictures for the 'gram and grab a little pumpkin to bring home.
When I was a kid, my mom and I would go pumpkin picking together, and after we carved ours, we'd bake the seeds with some salt for a snack (very underrated in my opinion).
One popular option is Miller's Farm & Market in Manotick — and one of my favourite day trips from Ottawa happens to be Manotick too, so it's a double win.
The farm has a huge pumpkin patch, wagon rides, a corn maze and a few other activities.
Basically, you can't get much more fall than this.
Happy fall!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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