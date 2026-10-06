This park near Ottawa is a sea of red and gold with some of Canada's best fall scenery
Add this spot to your fall bucket list! 🧡🍂
Looking for a scenic spot to see fall colours near Ottawa? You don't have to travel far -- just a short road trip from the city, you can visit a sprawling nature park with turquoise lakes, mountain viewpoints, and rolling valleys, all painted in shades of red, orange and gold.
Set just 1 hour and 30 minutes from Ottawa, you can journey to Canada's Capital Region conservation park, home to over 200 kilometres of hiking trails and plenty of outdoor activities.
Known as the biggest green space in the National Capital region, Gatineau Park is a 361-square-kilometre nature park in the Outaouais region known for its rich biodiversity.
The park's proximity to downtown Ottawa-Gatineau makes it a true paradise for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy hiking, biking, canoeing, kayaking and adventures in the outdoors.
While the park is beautiful to visit year-round, fall is an especially magical time to experience its trails, lookouts and forests as they become draped in fall colours.
The park offers several lookouts and many trails where you can admire the fall foliage. One of the best ways to experience the fall colours is by hiking to the popular Pink Lake.
The rare meromictic lake is a striking turquoise colour, which looks even more spectacular when framed by the fall leaves.
You can take an easy hike to the lake on the Pink Lake Trail, a 2.3-kilometre loop around the lake, which has several sets of stairs and interpretation panels, as well as a lookout that provides a unique view of the water.
Another beautiful spot for taking in the fall foliage in the park is the Mackenzie King Estate. The legacy of former Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King, who owned the property for close to 50 years, the estate is home to trails and museums that look especially beautiful in the fall.
Perhaps the most impressive feature here, however, is the set of historical ruins that King assembled himself.
Instead of being old structures that crumbled over time, the ruins feature the collected fragments of actual buildings. They're truly magnificent in the fall when they're framed by orange and red leaves—maybe even a bit spooky. To make things even spookier, the grounds of the estate are said to be haunted.
Another great spot for seeing fall colours in the park is King Mountain. You can hike up the King Mountain trail and take in the spectacular view of the Ottawa River Valley.
The 1.9-kilometre trail has interpretation panels and 10 lookouts, and the hilly landscape around the mountain is part of the Canadian Shield, one of the oldest and hardest rock formations in the world.
As these are all popular areas of the park, they can get their fair share of visitors. For quieter areas of the park that still deliver gorgeous fall views, consider heading to areas like Meech Creek Valley or Philippe Lake.
The park is located just over an hour and a half from Ottawa by car. The National Capital Commission also provides a free shuttle service six days a week that will bring you to popular destinations near the park's parkways.
On weekends and holiday Mondays, the shuttle runs from downtown Ottawa-Gatineau and from the Visitor Centre in Chelsea, Quebec.
Gatineau Park
Price: Free to visit
Address: Visitor Centre - 33 Scott St., Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: With gorgeous trails, lakes, lookouts and more, Gatineau Park is easily one of the best ways to see the fall colours near Ottawa.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.