This stunning fall hike near Ottawa takes you through a red and gold forest to a hidden waterfall
It's the perfect fall day-trip from the city. 🍁
If you're looking for a place to see striking fall colours that's not too far from the city, this autumn hike near Ottawa needs to be on your radar.
Just 30 minutes from the city, this hike, set in a massive park, takes you through a red and golden forest, delivering stunning fall foliage views and leading to a breathtaking waterfall.
Located in Gatineau, Quebec, Gatineau Park is a sprawling nature park offering hiking, viewpoints and more. The largest green space in the region — and the second-most visited park in Canada — the park occupies an area of more than 361 square kilometres and is rich in unique biodiversity.
The vast and sprawling park is divided into several sectors, one of which can be accessed from downtown Ottawa-Gatineau. Each sector features various points of interest, unique sights and historical places.
For a perfect hike to see fall colours, unique views and waterfalls, take the Luskville Falls trail in the park.
The trail can be found in the western sector of Gatineau Park, in the Municipality of Pontiac.
The popular three-season trail boasts magnificent views from the Eardley Escarpment at a point where the Canadian Shield meets the St. Lawrence Lowlands.
The area is a great place for hiking, admiring fall colours and even stargazing on a clear night.
The Eardley Escarpment may be the most spectacular ecosystem in Gatineau Park. Its summit is part of an ancient mountain range composed of Precambrian rock, which has been eroded by wind, water, and glaciers.
Today, it's a fragile environment many at-risk species call home, including the peregrine falcon.
The trail is a 4.2-kilometre loop with a 300-metre elevation gain (that's equal to the height of the Eiffel Tower). The trail serves as a great introduction to tougher hiking for novices and a decent challenge for more experienced hikers.
The trail passes waterfalls and streams and leads to two lookouts: Lusk and the higher Pontiac lookout, where you can take in stunning views of fall colours in the valley below.
The Pontiac Lookout provides a panoramic view of the Ottawa Valley, while the Lusk Lookout offers a view of rich clay plains.
The actual falls flow over the Eardley Escarpment, a unique natural habitat. The lower part of the falls is almost vertical; below that, a stream winds its way from the base of the falls.
The trail continues to lead to a historic fire tower from the 1940s. Though the tower is now closed to the public, the area offers panoramic views of the Ottawa Valley.
The terrain here is rugged, with uneven, sometimes slippery rocks, so good footwear is a must-have. You'll also want to bring along water and some snacks for the journey.
Facilities at the trailhead include free parking, dry toilets, and picnic tables. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed on the trail to protect the unique ecosystem, so your furry friend can't join you.
Parking at the Luskville Falls trail is free of charge. The trail is closed in winter, however.
To get to Luskville Falls, follow the western boundary of Gatineau Park toward Pontiac. From Gatineau, you'll want to take Highway 148 west, a route that provides scenic views of the Eardley Escarpment and the changing leaves.
Luskville Falls
Price: Free
When: Open spring to fall; closed in winter
Address: Luskville, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a place to see epic fall colours that isn't too far from home, this scenic hiking spot with waterfall views and multiple lookouts needs to be on your radar.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.