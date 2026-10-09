This tiny lakeside village near Ottawa has cozy cafes and spectacular fall colours
Make this your next fall day-trip spot. 🍁
If you're craving a fall escape that feels a world away from the city without actually travelling too far, this tiny Ontario village deserves a spot on your autumn bucket list.
Just a short road trip from Ottawa, you can visit a charming destination surrounded by sparkling lakes, rolling hills and thick forests that put on an incredible show once the leaves start changing.
Located just over an hour west of the city, Calabogie is a community in the Township of Greater Madawaska. Set in the Ottawa Valley, the township is said to be the most picturesque and diverse tourist destination area in Eastern Ontario, offering plenty of ways to experience the outdoors.
While the area is known as a summer playground thanks to its lakes and outdoor adventures, autumn might just be the prettiest time to visit.
During this time, the roads winding through the Madawaska Highlands become lined with fiery red, golden yellow and burnt-orange foliage, making the drive as beautiful as the destination.
The village also sits beside Calabogie Lake, with forests and rolling hills stretching out in every direction, so once autumn arrives, the landscape transforms into a patchwork of vibrant colours.
One of the best ways to explore is to just get out and walk around. Start in the heart of town, along Mill Street, to find eateries and watering holes like Oh-el-la, a chic yet cozy cafe offering coffee and lattes alongside sandwiches and pastries, or On the Rocks, a dining spot built into the side of a 12-foot granite rock cliff.
Try the cucumber cocktail and the lobster mac 'n' cheese, which is said to be one of their most beloved menu items.
There's also the Calabogie Brewing Company, where you can get locally made craft beer and enjoy bites like pizza, sandwiches and salads in their taproom.
One of the top things to do, if not the top thing to do, in the village is head outside and go for a hike. There are hundreds of kilometres of walking trails in the area that wind through the rolling Ottawa Valley and allow you to get stunning views of the fall foliage.
The Eagles Nest is a particularly great trail to experience in the fall. The trail is an easy 1.5-kilometre hike along an old logging road that climbs gradually uphill and through the woods, leading to a spectacular lookout at the top of a 120-metre cliff.
You can also take the Wabun Lake and Sugar Mountain Trail, a loop trail that delivers amazing views of the mighty Madawaska River and Wabun Lake. You can choose to take a short or long hike up to the lookout on the loop.
Another great trail for lookouts is the nearby Manitou Mountain Trail. The 10-kilometre route delivers three lookout spots – Calabogie Lake lookout, Juniper Ridge lookout and Manitou Mountain lookout.
The Calabogie Peaks Resort is another can't-miss spot in the area. The resort offers scenic trails for hiking and biking, calm waters and unforgettable views with kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards on Calabogie Lake, as well as a scenic 9-hole lakefront golf course.
After getting your fill of the outdoors, you can check into the Somewhere Inn, a revived 1970s roadside boutique hotel in the heart of Calabogie.
The hotel offers a self-guided Thermal Cycle Spa where you can soak away the day and rejuvenate after spending time outdoors. The hotel also offers an on-site wine bar where you can relax and recharge.
Located just over an hour from Ottawa, Calabogie makes for an easy fall getaway spot, whether you visit for a day trip or decide to linger a little longer.
Along the way, you can also stop at the charming town of Almonte, which offers a cute, walkable downtown area, as well as fall trails and mini waterfalls.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.