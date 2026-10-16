This little village in Ontario has twinkling train rides and pumpkin-filled streets
Be sure to visit after dark. 🎃
If you're looking for a fall outing that feels like stepping into a Halloween storybook, there's a little village in Ontario that offers glowing pumpkins, historic streets and magical autumn nights that needs to be on your radar.
Just over an hour from Ottawa, you can visit an enchanting outdoor experience where handcrafted illuminated pumpkins and large-than-life creations transform the night.
Set in the Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Pumpkinferno is a classic Halloween tradition that brings thousands of illuminated pumpkins to life after dark.
The Upper Canada Village is one of Canada’s largest and most immersive living-history destinations, home to more than 40 carefully preserved and reconstructed buildings, where you can step into the past and see what daily life looked like in a rural English Canadian community.
Come October, the historic village transforms into a spectacular display of more than 7,000 jack-o'-lanterns for the popular Pumpkinferno, becoming a glowing wonderland with creative pumpkin sculptures, themed displays and plenty of spooky-season fun.
Instead of traditional rows of carved pumpkins, the outdoor event features thousands of pumpkins arranged into intricate illuminated displays.
The pumpkins you’ll see at PumpkInferno aren't your average jack-o’-lanterns – they’re actually hand-carved artificial pumpkins, each moulded into the shape of a spooky face or scene.
As you make your way through the historic village, you'll encounter colourful installations and creative scenes that range from whimsical to wonderfully eerie.
The displays are designed to be enjoyed after dark, when the glowing pumpkins stand out against the night sky and the village's historic buildings add to the atmosphere.
The pumpkin displays also change every year -- this year's Pumpkinferno features several new exhibits, including a "Village Grand Prix," a sweet, candy-filled wonderland, and a world of larger-than-life jungle creatures.
The experience takes about 1 hour to complete, though visitors are welcome to spend as much time as they like admiring the pumpkin creations.
Along the way, you'll be able to experience the village's interactive zone, where you can snap some photos, play some games, and soak up the Pumpkinferno magic.
You can even hop on board a life-sized, brightly lit toy train for a short ride through the village that even includes a photo stop.
The night will also include a sound and light show as hundreds of colourful lights dance in sync with Ladies of the 80’s tunes, creating a magical scene that you can't help but dance and sing along to.
If you work up an appetite, you can stop at Willard’s Hotel, the Harvest Barn, the on-site BeaverTails, the Village Café or Cauldron Corner for classic fall treats, bites and warm drinks.
Be sure to bring your camera, as the glowing installations provide plenty of opportunities for festive photos. Just remember to dress for the weather, since you'll be spending much of your visit outdoors and the event takes place during rain or shine.
Pumpkinferno runs on select nights until October 31, 2026, with different opening times depending on the date. General admission costs $23 plus tax for adults, $22 for seniors and $21 for students and children aged five to 18. Admission is free for children aged four and under.
Whether you're going for the glowing pumpkin sculptures, the twinkling train ride or just want to embrace spooky season, this historic Ontario village offers a fall outing that's full of charm (and pumpkins).
Pumpkinferno
Price: $23 per adult
When: Select nights until October 31, 2026
Address: 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit an incredible outdoor attraction at this historic village near Ottawa with thousands of glowing pumpkins and large-than-life structures that's like something out of a Halloween storybook.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.