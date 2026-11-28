This enchanting Christmas village in Ontario has sparkly trails and dreamy carriage rides
It's like stepping into a holiday card.
You can step into a real-life Christmas village in Ontario this holiday season. With dazzling lights, horse-drawn carriages, and festive treats, you'll feel like you hopped on a sleigh and flew to the North Pole.
You can wander along sparkling trails, ride a mini Christmas train, sip hot cocoa, and more for a magical holiday-season outing.
Alight at Night is returning to Upper Canada Village on select nights from November 27, 2026, to January 2, 2027, transforming the historical site into a dazzling Christmas wonderland.
Located about an hour from Ottawa, the attraction lets you explore a "picture-perfect postcard setting" filled with over a million lights.
You can stop by the Toy Factory to snap photos with Victorian Saint Nick, and visit the Toybox Café for hot drinks, enchanting toys, gifts, and unique souvenirs.
There are more delicious holiday dishes and treats available at Willard's Hotel, Harvest Barn, BeaverTails, Village Café, and Cook's Tavern.
Alight at Night includes a Sound and Light Show at Crysler Hall, where you can see thousands of colourful lights twinkle to the beat of holiday songs throughout the evening.
For an extra cost, you can hop on a life-sized, colourful toy train for a 15-20 minute magical ride. Or, for something even more enchanting, you can book a 30-minute carriage ride throughout the glowing village.
Other highlights include an activity station where you can decorate ornaments and more, carol sing-alongs, and holiday shopping at the Village Store.
Alight at Night is hosting accessibility nights on December 2, 9, and 16, where you can take a 30-minute evening driving tour through the dazzling scenery.
Tickets for the experience must be purchased online in advance.
If you're looking for some holiday magic, Alight at Night offers twinkly views and old-fashioned Christmas charm.
Alight at Night
Price: $18 per adult
When: Select nights from November 27, 2026 to January 2, 2027
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.