I tested Canada's grocery store hummus brands and ranked them from best to worst
One is the superior choice!👇
I'm doing all the heavy lifting here, helping you find the best snacks for the best value. This time I taste-tested Canadian grocery store hummus brands, comparing go-to options available at Loblaws, Walmart, and Metro — to see which is the best choice for your dip.
While I normally opt for sweet treats, I also really like making a snack platter with veggies, dip and crackers. Enter hummus, the perfect snack platter option. It's affordable, available everywhere and delicious.
Plus, hummus is one of the best snacks for variety because there are tons of flavours and brands available, and you can always mix up what you dip into your hummus.
To see what the best hummus brands are available in different Canadian grocery stores, I ranked five popular options. Looking at taste and texture, here's what you need to stock up on during your next grocery run.
Summer Fresh hummus
Summer Fresh roasted red pepper hummus.
I've found my new go-to hummus. Goodbye Fontaine Santé hummus, hello Summer Fresh!
I thought this had the best texture of them all — smooth and creamy, not at all lumpy. Taste-wise, it has a really full-bodied red pepper flavour and doesn't have the high acidity as some of the other ones did. I also ate this with chips, which I think is the elite hummus dipper.
- Available at: Walmart and Sobeys-brand stores, including Safeway and IGA.
- Price: $3.47 for 227 grams
- Rating: 4.5/5
President's Choice hummus
President's Choice dill pickle hummus.
A very, very close second was the President's Choice dill pickle hummus. Talk about flavour! This was one of the tastiest options because it actually had a unique and interesting flavour that was obvious and throughout the whole container. Other hummus is bland and boring — this was not. Texture-wise, I also liked it. It was smooth, but firm, not gloopy or slimy at all.
The only reason I didn't put it at No. 1 is that dill pickle is not always the flavour I want; it doesn't go with everything. But based on trying this, I'll be back for more PC hummus tries.
- Available at: Loblaws stores, including No Frills and Superstore.
- Price: $4.00 for 227 grams
- Rating: 4.5/5
Lantana hummus
Lantana avocado hummus with jalapeño.
This avocado hummus was a tricky one. First, I did not even realize it had jalapeños in it because it's only mentioned on the container in tiny print, so easy to miss. If you don't like jalapeños, it would be no good to accidentally grab this one.
I love them, though, and thought they made the hummus worth eating. The only problem was that there wasn't enough! There's a blob of jalapeño on top, but not throughout, so you won't get it with every bite. When you did get a bite, it was full of flavour and something unique.
Without the jalapeño, I didn't love the hummus. The taste was very plain and the texture was too moist and almost a little slimy. I think that's probably because it's mixed in with avocado, too. While there may be some health benefits to the avocado, it really doesn't add any flavour or, in my opinion, a better texture. Lantana also has other hummus blends that mix in black beans and other things, which is at least an interesting take on traditional hummus.
- Available at: Walmart, Safeway, Metro
- Price: $4.97 for 283 grams
- Rating: 4/5 with a bit of jalapeño, 2/6 without
Fontaine Santé hummus
Fontaine Santé traditional hummus.
I've purchased this particular hummus a number of times. I like the shape of the container and I like that it's just your classic regular hummus — it's not trying to be too fancy or anything.
After trying it again in the context of this article, I still liked it. It tasted a bit garlicky and also had a strong tahini flavour. It is a little more on the acidic side, but fairly smooth in both taste and texture. A solid choice, but nothing to write home about.
- Available at: Most major grocery stores, including Costco, Sobeys and Loblaws
- Price: $4.50 for 260 grams
- Rating: 3.5/5
Fresh Market hummus
Fresh Market roasted garlic hummus.
I am a garlic girl, so was looking forward to trying the Fresh Market garlic aioli hummus. But I was left wanting — this definitely did not have a strong garlic taste, in my opinion.
It was very mild overall, with an acidic tang that outweighed anything garlicky. The texture was average, perhaps a bit on the wet and slimy side.
- Available at: Walmart
- Price: $3.74 for 227 grams
- Rating: 3/5
Price-wise, all of these major hummus brands are very comparable, so I haven't factored that into my ranking. But on taste and texture, President's Choice and Summer Fresh will be my new go-to options, and I can't wait to try some other flavours. Happy hummus-ing, everyone!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.