Ontario's new winter forecast reveals that the season will be 'elusive' but include snow
Above-seasonal temperatures can still be cold!
There's a new winter forecast that revealed what to expect across the country this season.
Ontario's weather will be "inconsistent," but feature snow, freezing rain, Arctic air and more wintry conditions.
The Weather Network just put out a national winter forecast with details on the season for 2026 and 2027 in each province.
It revealed that "an exceptionally strong El Niño" will lead to mild conditions during most of the winter season, with above-seasonal temperatures forecast to dominate across Canada.
"Overall mild conditions don't mean that winter is cancelled," The Weather Network said.
Ontario could feel the influence of El Niño more than other parts of Canada, though, so the province's winter forecast called for an "inconsistent" and "elusive" season but with some "impactful" weather.
Above-seasonal temperatures and below-seasonal snowfall are expected, but that doesn't mean the season won't be wintry across the province.
The Weather Network said "bursts of Arctic air" could bring rain, ice and snow to Ontario, and temperatures will still be cold even when above seasonal because winter temperature norms are lower.
December could have some wintry precipitation, but "substantial" thaws will be a concern throughout winter, especially in January.
Southern Ontario is forecast to experience "prolonged stretches" of mild weather during the season, with fewer routine 10 to 15 centimetre snowfalls.
The region is also expected to see less snow overall than in the previous two winter seasons.
However, there is the possibility for northward-tracking storms to overlap with cold snaps and bring a winter wallop of "heavy snow" to southern Ontario for more classic winter weather.
The Weather Network also said other storm tracks are expected to lead to heavy rain or freezing rain that could cause "significant disruptions" in the region throughout the season.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.