Costco is changing store hours in December and here's when you can shop
This is for all warehouses and Business Centres in Canada.
Costco warehouses in Canada will have modified store hours during December.
You get an extra hour to shop on some days, but there are shorter hours and closures on other days.
These changes are for all Costco Canada warehouses across the country and Business Centres in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.
Whether you have a membership or shop with someone who's a member, here's what you need to know.
Costco's usual hours at warehouses in Canada are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.
But the retailer is extending store hours in December for more than a week leading up to the holidays.
You can shop at Costco stores in Canada from Monday, December 14 to Friday, December 18 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., and from Saturday, December 19 to Sunday, December 20 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. between Monday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 23.
Then, on Thursday, December 24, locations across the country have shorter hours and are only open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All of the Costco stores in Canada are closed for Christmas on Friday, December 25.
If you want to shop at a Costco Business Centre in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario or Quebec, the store hours differ from regular warehouses.
Business Centre locations are typically open from Monday to Saturday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Costco is extending store hours on Sunday, December 20, so you can shop from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Then, all Business Centre locations in Canada are open between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day, with no deliveries.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.