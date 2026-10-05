Costco revealed the opening date of a new store in Ontario and what the warehouse will offer
Members can fill up at the gas station weeks before the official opening!
Ontario is expected to get two more new Costco stores before the end of this year.
The opening date has been revealed for one of the warehouses, along with details about the gas station and in-store services for members.
If you live or work in Windsor or nearby towns, you've probably seen or heard about this Costco warehouse, but you might not know when you can shop there.
Now, there is more information available about the East Windsor Costco, which is located at Tecumseh Road East and Catherine Street.
Costco Canada recently posted a video of the warehouse and gas station under construction, and the store's general manager revealed the opening date and what to expect at this location.
The new East Windsor Costco is opening on Friday, November 20, 2026.
But the Costco gas station at this location is opening a few weeks earlier, so if you're a member, you can fill up at the pumps before you can shop in the warehouse.
Along with the gas station, there are 980 parking spots in the lot around the warehouse, according to the general manager.
The general manager also said that the East Windsor Costco will have an in-store optometrist, a hearing aid centre, a pharmacy and more services for members.
This store will also have the typical Costco departments, so when the warehouse opens, you can shop for name-brand and Kirkland Signature products in the meat, produce, and bakery sections, as well as the household-item aisles.
The usual store hours at Costco warehouses in Ontario are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.
Costco gas stations are typically open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
If you want to shop at the East Windsor Costco or use the gas station at this location, you must be a member or know someone with a membership.
Costco's Gold Star membership is $65 a year, and the Executive membership is $130 a year.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.