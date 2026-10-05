Costco revealed the opening date of a new store in Ontario and what the warehouse will offer

Members can fill up at the gas station weeks before the official opening!

exterior of costco store in ontario with shoppers and cars

Costco store in Ontario.

Chandra Ramsurrun | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Ontario is expected to get two more new Costco stores before the end of this year.

The opening date has been revealed for one of the warehouses, along with details about the gas station and in-store services for members.

If you live or work in Windsor or nearby towns, you've probably seen or heard about this Costco warehouse, but you might not know when you can shop there.

Now, there is more information available about the East Windsor Costco, which is located at Tecumseh Road East and Catherine Street.

Costco Canada recently posted a video of the warehouse and gas station under construction, and the store's general manager revealed the opening date and what to expect at this location.

The new East Windsor Costco is opening on Friday, November 20, 2026.

But the Costco gas station at this location is opening a few weeks earlier, so if you're a member, you can fill up at the pumps before you can shop in the warehouse.

Along with the gas station, there are 980 parking spots in the lot around the warehouse, according to the general manager.

The general manager also said that the East Windsor Costco will have an in-store optometrist, a hearing aid centre, a pharmacy and more services for members.

This store will also have the typical Costco departments, so when the warehouse opens, you can shop for name-brand and Kirkland Signature products in the meat, produce, and bakery sections, as well as the household-item aisles.

The usual store hours at Costco warehouses in Ontario are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.

Costco gas stations are typically open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you want to shop at the East Windsor Costco or use the gas station at this location, you must be a member or know someone with a membership.

Costco's Gold Star membership is $65 a year, and the Executive membership is $130 a year.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

costco canada
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Ontario is getting new Costco stores this year and here's when you can shop at the warehouses

The opening dates are coming up soon!

Costco revealed details about a new store in southern Ontario that could be opening soon

The retailer is hiring for jobs at this warehouse.

Costco is opening new stores in Alberta this year and you can shop at the warehouses soon

Members get access to a gas station!

Costco is opening a new warehouse in Ontario and here's what you need to know

The retailer is already hiring at this store!

North America's most European city is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the fall

It's like spending an autumn day in France.

This Ontario spot is like a mini Cotswolds with cozy shops and autumn charm

You can enjoy a little British escape without leaving the province.

This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

This Ontario small town is the Trail Capital of Canada and it's stunning in the fall

It's just an hour away from Toronto.

Slugs gone, bugs gone, strawberries thriving as invasive lizards boom in B.C.

Invasive lizards scurry across Vancouver Island

Montreal-raised Juno-award-winning singer Sass Jordan dies at 65

Montreal rock icon Sass Jordan dies at 65

This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a beautiful riverside town with cozy European vibes

It's a dreamy spot for a weekend escape.

This park near Toronto has 2 dreamy waterfalls and a lookout over a sea of fall colours

It's a magical spot to visit this autumn.

U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing Ontario air ambulance

Coast Guard suspends search for Canadian plane

I tested Kirkland food products against the brand-name versions — Here's how they compare

Here's what you can get better, for cheaper. 💸👇