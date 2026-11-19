Bath & Body Works is having a Black Friday sale with deals on three-wick candles
There are so many holiday candles.
Bath & Body Works is now offering savings for Black Friday in Canada.
You can get deals on three-wick candles, including holiday scents and classic fragrances, and other products.
The retailer is actually having a Black Friday Week, which starts on Thursday, November 19.
If you want to shop the sale, these deals are available both in-store at locations across Canada and through the Canadian online store.
All three-wick candles are $14.95 with the Black Friday sale until Sunday, November 22 at closing in-store and Monday, November 23 at 5:59 a.m. ET online.
Bath & Body Works has three-wick candles regularly priced at $26.95, so the discount is 44% off, and you save $12 per candle.
You can get classic fragrances, holiday scents, and fall candles with this deal.
The holiday three-wick candles include Vanilla Bean Noel, Marshmallow Snowfall, Winter Candy Apple, Frosted Cranberry, Santa's Milk & Cookies, Vanilla Eggnog, Summer & Spice, Fresh Balsam, Sugared Snickerdoodle, Hot Cocoa & Cream, and Frosted Chai Cookie.
Some of the classic scents are Vanilla Bean, Champagne Toast, Cranberry & Pomegranate Coffee & Whiskey, Kitchen Lemon, Black Cherry Merlot, Eucalyptus Mint, Strawberry Pound Cake, and Espresso Martini.
The three-wick candle deal for Black Friday is only available while supplies last, and product selection could vary by store and online.
If you're shopping in-store, no coupon is required. You get the deal by bringing the hand soaps to the counter at a Bath & Body Works store in Canada, and the discounted price will be applied at checkout.
If you're shopping online, you don't need a promo code. You have to add eligible items to your shopping bag, and the savings will be automatically applied during checkout.
You can get all hand soaps for $3.25 until Sunday, November 22 at closing in-store and Monday, November 23 at 5:59 a.m. ET online.
Bath & Body Works hand soaps are regularly priced at $8.95, which means you save $5.70 and get 63% off each hand soap with this deal.
There are classic fragrances and holiday scents available at discounted prices right now.
Some of the holiday hand soaps are Nana's Famous Recipe, Winter Candy Apple, Butter Pecan Toffee, Twisted Peppermint, Santa's Milk & Cookies, Magical Forest, Strawberry Snowfall, Marshmallow Meringue, Vanilla Birch, Chilled Lemon Frost, Christmas Kitchen, Frosted Cranberry, Snowy Peach Berry, Peppermint Bark, and Winter Citrus Wreath.
Bath & Body Works put a limit of 24 on this deal, which excludes bar soaps and foaming hand soap refills. Also, product selection could vary by store and online.
If you're shopping in-store, no coupon is required. You get the deal by bringing the hand soaps to the counter, and the discounted price will be applied at checkout.
If you're shopping online, you don't need a promo code. You have to add eligible items to your shopping bag, and the savings will be automatically applied during checkout.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.