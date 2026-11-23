Certain chocolate that was sold for Halloween is now being recalled in Canada
You might still have this chocolate in your home.
A product recall has been issued for chocolate sold nationwide that you might have at home.
The affected item could "cause a serious or life-threatening reaction."
On November 20, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency released a food recall warning for certain chocolate that was included in boxes of treat-sized bars for Halloween.
The affected items were sold nationally at grocery stores in Canada and online recently.
Cadbury brand Dairy Milk Oreo Candy in treat-sized bars is being recalled because of undeclared pistachio. That means the product could contain pistachio even though it's not listed as an ingredient on the label.
If you have an allergy or sensitivity, you're being told not to consume the recalled product because it could "cause a serious or life-threatening reaction."
Recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo bar.Canadian Food Inspection Agency
These are the names, sizes, UPCs and codes of the recalled products:
- Cadbury Favourites — 45 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars, 498 grams (45 count box)
- UPC 0 61200 01984 1
- codes BV13126371 2027 JA 03; BV13126372 2027 JA 03; BV13126373 2027 JA 03; BV13226371 2027 JA 03; BV13226372 2027 JA 03; BV13226373 2027 JA 03; BV13226376 2027 JA 04
- Cadbury Favourites — 90 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars, 993 grams (90 count box)
- UPC 0 61200 01986 5
- codes BV14926373 2027 JA 03; BV14926375 2027 JA 03; BV14826372 2027 JA 04
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy, approximately 14.5 grams (individual treat-sized bar)
- no UPC
- codes 2026 JA 3; 2026 JA 4
Cadbury Favourites 45 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars box with recalled Dairy Milk Oreo candy bar.Canadian Food Inspection Agency
You shouldn't serve, use, sell or distribute recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo products.
If you have the recalled item, you can throw it out or return it to the store where you purchased it.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, a consumer complaint triggered this recall. There has been one reported reaction so far related to the consumption of the affected product.
In July, a nationwide recall was issued for Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo full-sized bars sold in Canada due to undeclared pistachio. Packs of the affected chocolate bars were sold at Costco.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.