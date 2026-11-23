This Ontario Christmas market is like a mini trip to England with carriages and twinkly lights
It's full of festive magic.
It's Christmas market season! Ontario has no shortage of magical holiday markets to visit, from European-style attractions to cozy hidden gems.
If you're looking for an especially enchanting spot, keep this dazzling market in mind.
With a cocktail garden, horse-drawn carriage rides, and a sprinkle of British charm, it's a dreamy spot to celebrate the season.
The Holly Jolly Holiday Market is returning to London from Friday to Sunday, December 4 to 20, 2026.
The event transforms Covent Garden Market into a festive wonderland, with endless lights and twinkling decor.
Like several of London's attractions, and even the city's name, the venue has a connection to England's capital. Covent Garden shares its name with the famous district in London, England, and with its glittering lights and holiday displays, you might even feel like you've taken a mini trip across the pond.
The holiday market features a massive Christmas tree on the Market Square, as well as a carousel, boozy drinks, live entertainment, and more.
You can pick out the perfect gifts from the food and artisan vendors, and snap some pictures at the magical photo ops.
There are even holiday workshops to enjoy.
If you're exploring London's holiday attractions, be sure to pop over to 100 Kellogg Lane for even more festive fun.
The multi-week Merry Ment celebration features a market with local vendors, a whimsical Winter Woods filled with photo opportunities, and a Whoville experience at The Factory.
You can also warm up with seasonal cocktails, gourmet hot chocolate and fondue at the Après Chalet, or take a ride on Santa's Enchanted Elevator for a holiday photo.
With its sparkling decor, vendors, and holiday magic, The Holly Jolly Holiday Market is worth a visit this festive season.
Holly Jolly Holiday Market
Price: Free admission
When: Select dates from December 4 to 20, 2026
Address: 130 King St., London, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.