This European Christmas village 1 hour from Toronto has waterfront views and a twinkly market
It's free to visit. ✨
You don't have to travel to Europe to experience the magic of a traditional Christmas market. In fact, you don't even need to go far from Toronto.
This Ontario destination is a slice of Christmas paradise, with wooden chalets, twinkling lights and festive treats, and it will have you feeling like you're vacationing abroad.
Friday Harbour's annual Holiday Market is returning on select dates from November 20 through December 27, bringing a little European Christmas magic to Innisfil.
Located along the shores of Lake Simcoe, the destination is just an hour away from Toronto, making it an enchanting spot for a festive day trip.
Inspired by traditional European holiday markets, Friday Harbour's Promenade and Piazza are transformed into a dazzling village filled with sparkling lights and seasonal decorations.
You can wander past chalet-style cabins featuring local makers, unique gifts and festive finds. It's a magical place to browse for holiday presents while soaking up those Christmas vibes.
There will also be seasonal food, warm treats and festive beverages available throughout the market.
You can pop into one of the themed warming lounges, including Rudolph's Lounge, or check out the warming domes along the Promenade for some extra coziness.
Events will take place throughout the season, including photos with Santa, roaming carollers, and a tree-lighting ceremony on November 28, when the dazzling 40-foot Christmas tree will illuminate the Piazza.
You can also explore the resort's shops and restaurants, which will join the seasonal festivities with holiday shopping and dining experiences.
With its waterfront scenery, festive market cabins, and holiday activities, Friday Harbour makes for a charming Christmas outing without leaving Ontario.
Friday Harbour Holiday Market
Price: Free admission and parking
When: Select dates from November 20 to December 27, 2026
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.