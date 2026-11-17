6 types of people who would hate living in Ottawa, according to a local
Before packing you bags, read this.
There are plenty of misconceptions about Ottawa (it's not boring, I swear!), but like every other Canadian city, it has its quirks and charm, with a few ups and downs along the way.
As an Ottawa local who spent my entire life across different neighbourhoods, this is who should consider moving to the capital — and the six types of people who might want to think twice before packing their bags...
1. People who absolutely hate winter
We're Canadian, after all, so of course we get winter.
But Ontario winters are a completely different beast from what you might get in parts of British Columbia, for example.
We get plenty of snow, and by January and February, you'll be digging your car out every day, dragging slush through your front entrance and dealing with freezing rain pretty often.
And if you rely on street parking, good luck...
The city does winter parking bans to make room for snow-clearing, so if you park on the street, keep an eye out for announcements and find somewhere else to leave your car.
If you're not keen on bundling up every day, shovelling for months on end (the winter is long, seriously), or scraping ice off your windshield before you can even think about heading out, Ottawa might not be the best move for you.
But if you love skating, skiing or a good snowball fight, come on over!
2. People who want to get everywhere without a car
Ottawa can absolutely be walkable, but that depends on where you choose to live.
If you want to get everywhere without a car — reliably and conveniently — you might be in for a rude awakening.
If you live downtown, you can easily walk to the grocery store, stop by the cute shops on Bank or Elgin streets and find plenty of restaurants nearby. But if your friends and family live on opposite ends of the city, or your doctor's office is all the way in Kanata, you're probably looking at a long (and usually late) bus ride, or a pricey Uber.
Living downtown also comes with a price tag, so lots of people gravitate to the west end or Ottawa's more suburban neighbourhoods.
I've lived in quite a few Ottawa neighbourhoods, and when I lived in Barrhaven, I pretty much always needed a car to do groceries or get to a shopping plaza if I didn't want to walk for over an hour.
So, if you're moving to Ottawa, I'd recommend prioritizing a base near good transit connections or budgeting for a car — it makes life so much easier.
3. People who want big-city nightlife
If you're moving from somewhere like Toronto or Montreal, you might be used to a high-energy, big-city social scene.
Ottawa has clubs, bars and great restaurants, of course, but if you're expecting spontaneous late-night plans, a post-bar meal at 2 a.m. or packed streets every weekend, the capital might feel a little quiet by comparison.
We do have some places open around the clock, but your options get much more limited as the night goes on. In my experience, most restaurants and activities wind down around 10 p.m.
After living in Japan, where you can go to karaoke, grab a bowl of ramen or do some serious shopping at practically any hour, I definitely wish Ottawa had a little more going on at night sometimes.
That doesn't mean the city isn't fun or doesn't have cool places to explore, though!
You might just need to adjust your expectations if you're used to nonstop nightlife.
4. People who expect Ottawa to be cheap
We all know rent can be a punch in the gut these days, and to be fair, Ottawa is certainly less expensive than some of Canada's other major cities.
But don't move to the capital expecting it to be cheap!
In fact, lots of Ottawans now live in Gatineau and commute across the bridge every day because housing tends to be more affordable there.
For perspective, my last place was a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa's south end (with a parking spot), and I was paying $1,930 a month. Then add hydro, Wi-Fi, tenant insurance, food and all the other everyday costs.
In fairness, you can find cheaper housing, especially if you're living alone.
But if you're trying to keep housing costs below 30% of your income, and earn the average salary, you might have a harder time making those numbers work.
5. People who refuse to learn or speak French
You can absolutely live in Ottawa speaking only English.
Half of my family doesn't speak French at all, and they've managed perfectly fine.
But French is one of Canada's two official languages, and Ottawa is right next door to Quebec, so it's naturally a big part of the city's culture and professional landscape.
If you're looking for more career opportunities, speaking French is definitely an asset — and sometimes a non-negotiable.
If you want a federal government job, for example, many positions will likely require you to be bilingual.
Plus, local employers across Ottawa, like restaurants and other customer-facing businesses, also value French-speaking employees.
So if you're completely against speaking or learning French, you might be limiting the job opportunities available to you — but that's a strong maybe. It definitely depends on who you are and what you're looking to do for work.
And on the flip side, French isn't the only language that can be an asset here.
Ottawa is a super diverse city, and speaking other widely used languages can be helpful in plenty of settings.
6. People who dream of a beach or coastal lifestyle
Ottawa has rivers, beaches and waterfront areas — but it doesn't offer the beachy, coastal lifestyle you might find in parts of B.C. or the Maritimes.
In fact, as someone who grew up here, I'm pretty cautious about Ottawa's waters and rarely ever swim in them.
We have Mooney's Bay, Britannia Beach and Petrie Island, which are arguably nice spots to spend a summer afternoon.
But if you're picturing gorgeous white-sand beaches like Sandbanks, you won't find anything quite like that in Ottawa, so plan a day trip instead.
If you don't mind a little road trip into Quebec, though, there are some much nicer swimming spots in my opinion. That's usually what I do as a local!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
- 7 things about life in Ottawa I thought were totally normal... until I moved away ›
- 6 reasons why I'm glad I don't live in Ottawa anymore and won't move back long-term ›
- I moved away from Ottawa and suddenly realized these 7 things weren't the norm ›
- If you're moving to Ottawa, these are 7 things you NEED to know (from a local) ›