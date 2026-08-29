10 must-do things in Ottawa before summer ends, according to a local
Enjoy the sunshine now, complain about the winter later ☀️🌷
Listen, we might be heading into Ottawa's eternal winter in just a few months..., but there's still plenty of sunny weather and lots to do around the city before we get there.
I think summer is when Ottawa is at its best — and luckily, enjoying it doesn't have to break the bank either.
So, coming from an Ottawa local, these are the 10 fun (and affordable) things I'd check off my bucket list before the season is over.
1. Have a picnic at the Arboretum
Price: Free, plus the cost of your picnic
When: Daily
Address: Arboretum, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Arboretum is such a great summer spot because, first of all, it's huge, so pretty, and perfect for a picnic.
You can walk around and admire all the plants, sit by the water, or take some cute photos on the pedestrian bridge — and you're also right by the Ornamental Gardens and Experimental Farm.
Even better, you can pop into the free Tropical Greenhouse just a few minutes away.
And because the Arboretum is so close to Little Italy and Dow's Lake Pavilion, you can grab some dinner and drinks (or dessert!) afterwards.
2. Spend a day by the water
Price: Free; rentals and activities vary.
When: Daily
Address: Multiple locations around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: Is it really summer if you don't spend at least one day by the water?
Ottawa has a bunch of new recreational docks where you can sit in Muskoka chairs and take in the river views.
There are docks at the Canadian Museum of History, near Major's Hill Park, and at Dow's Lake, plus the NCC River House has swimming lanes and lifeguards if you prefer that.
3. Hang out at Major's Hill Park
Price: Free
When: Daily
Address: Mackenzie Ave, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're in or around the ByWard Market, you can easily grab a drink or snack and walk over to Major's Hill Park.
This was one of my go-to spots when I lived downtown, and I think it has such a great vibe in the summertime.
It's the perfect place to sit and relax, meet up with friends, or do some good old-fashioned people-watching.
Whenever I'd go, I'd see tons of people playing soccer, throwing frisbees, and admiring all the blooming flowers, so it's a really fun place to be when the weather is nice.
And if you're into hot dogs or tacos, you can check out Tavern on the Hill while you're there.
4. Go to an outdoor movie
Price: Free to attend; snacks and chair rentals vary
When: Movies typically start around 8 P.M. for sundown
Address: Various locations around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: I feel like watching outdoor movies is such an underrated summer activity.
Sure, you can go to a movie theatre, but then you're stuck inside watching whatever's new and happens to be playing.
If I were you, I'd check out Capital Pop-Up Cinema on a nice summer night instead. It's a fun way to meet new people, and you can catch a classic while you're there.
Plus, you get to bring your own snacks — no more awkwardly hiding them in your jacket or purse as you walk into Cineplex. Win-win.
5. Grab a bite (or drink) on a patio
Price: Varies
When: Daily
Address: Multiple locations around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: Speaking of being outside, I couldn't not talk about grabbing a bite on a patio.
Ottawa has so many great spots for everything from brunch to a nice dinner — and there are plenty of local patios to choose from.
I'm always a fan of Umbrella Bar, The Brig Pub, or pretty much anything on a rooftop, but I don't think you can go wrong with good food, good vibes, and great weather anywhere in the city.
6. Bike around the city
Price: Free if you have your own bike; rentals vary
When: Daily
Address: Several trails around Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa is definitely slept on when it comes to bike trails, and I wish I'd taken more advantage of them before I moved away.
You can bike all the way from the south end to downtown and even into Gatineau if you're feeling ambitious.
The views along the Canal are so nice, and there are tons of spots where you can stop for a break, sit by the water, and take it all in.
And if you don't own a bike, there are plenty of bike rental options around the city that give you pretty much everything you need.
Just use a bike lock. Seriously.
7. Go for a hike in the Greenbelt
Price: Free
When: Daily
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: I absolutely love the Greenbelt, and I think it's such a nice place to spend a summer day.
The Greenbelt is huge, and there are tons of hiking trails to explore across the city.
Some of my favourites are Jack Pine Trail — where you can bring birdseed and have chickadees land right in your hand — Mer Bleue Bog, and Lime Kiln Trail.
Lime Kiln actually has some pretty cool ruins along the walk, and I feel like it's a bit of a hidden gem compared to some of Ottawa's other hiking spots.
8. Play a round of mini golf
Price: $19 for adults at Mini Golf Gardens, $16 at Putting Edge
When: Daily
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: I feel like mini golf is seriously underrated these days.
As a kid growing up in Ottawa, I went to plenty of birthday parties at mini golf courses, but somewhere along the way, it just faded out of the rotation.
Now that I'm older, I think it's such a fun way to spend a summer night.
10. Take a day trip without leaving Ottawa
Price: Varies
When: Daily
Address: Multiple locations around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: A road trip might sound a little wild for a summer-in-Ottawa guide, but we have a bunch of day-trip-worthy spots that are still within the city's boundaries.
Even though they're technically part of Ottawa, they feel totally different from downtown and the suburbs.
I personally love going to Manotick Village, and if you haven't been, I'd totally recommend it. It has a great small-town feel, with lots of local shops and restaurants, plus a working 1800s mill and museum.
Carp is another great option if you've never been to the Diefenbunker or want to check out the Carp Farmer's Market.
Otherwise, head out to Fitzroy Harbour and the provincial park for birdwatching, boating, fishing, hiking, or a day at the beach.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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