Canada's top employers for 2027 were revealed and here's why these are the best places to work
Some grocery companies made the list.
A new list has revealed the best employers in Canada for 2027.
It includes companies across the country in engineering, banking, food manufacturing, healthcare, education and other industries.
Mediacorp Canada Inc. announced the 2027 Canada's Top 100 Employers list on November 17.
This is an editorial competition to recognize companies and organizations with "exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies."
Any employer that has its head office or principal place of business in Canada is eligible for Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.
Employers are evaluated in these categories: Workplace, Work Atmosphere & Social, Health, Financial and Family Benefits, Vacation and Time Off, Employee Communications, Performance Management, Training and Skills Development, and Community Involvement.
Canada's best employers for 2027 include companies in construction, food manufacturing, engineering, mining, government, banking, healthcare, education and other industries across all provinces.
According to Mediacorp Canada, almost three-quarters of employers on the 2027 list increased staffing over the past year. These companies are top places to work because of investments in skills development and retraining and supportive health benefits and wellness programs.
The top 100 employers are listed alphabetically instead of ranked, so there isn't a number one company.
Here are some of the well-known companies and organizations on the 2027 Canada's Top 100 Employers list:
- Alberta Blue Cross
- APTN
- Bank of Canada
- BC Hydro
- BC Public Service
- CIBC
- Co-operators Group
- Danone Canada
- Desjardins Group
- Government of Yukon
- Keurig Dr Pepper Canada
- L'Oréal Canada
- Labatt Breweries of Canada
- Manulife Financial Corporation
- Nestlé Canada
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Scotiabank
- Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada
- Vancouver Coastal Health
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Sobeys Inc. are the only grocery companies that made the list.
Also, post-secondary schools are some of Canada's best employers for 2027, with Simon Fraser University, Université de Montréal and the University of New Brunswick each in the top 100.
Mediacorp Canada has a "reasons for selection" breakdown for each employer on the list, so you can find out what's offered to employees if you're looking for a job at any of these companies.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.