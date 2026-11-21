This European-style Christmas market in Ontario has canopies of sparkly lights and cozy magic
It's free to visit. 🎄
If you've been dreaming about the magic of European Christmas markets, but don't have the budget for a festive trip abroad, this Ontario market might be the next best thing.
With sparkling lights, cozy vendor cabins, and crackling fires, it has all the makings of an old-fashioned Christmas without leaving the country.
Christmas On The Bay is a traditional outdoor European-style Christmas Market taking place in Meaford from December 3 to 6, 2026.
The enchanting experience is described as Georgian Bay's largest outdoor Christmas market, transforming the downtown area into a festive scene straight off a holiday card.
"Just like the very best outdoor Christmas markets, Christmas On the Bay provides all the festive lights, sounds, smells, experiences, and ambiance you would expect to put you into the perfect festive spirit," the website says.
The market features wooden stalls, twinkling Christmas trees, glowing fire bowls, locally made products, artisan crafts and seasonal treats.
There are all sorts of unique finds, including handmade jewellery, ceramics, home decor, candles, baked goods and specialty foods.
Some 2026 vendors include YF Patissier Chocolatier, a French pastry and chocolate maker; Meaford Maples, which offers locally crafted maple products; and Eugenia Lake Candle Co., known for its hand-poured candles.
The market includes a range of activities and events to enjoy, such as a hot chocolate station, a holiday movie, festive crafts, live music, and more.
With its festive treats, twinkling lights, small-town charm and old-world atmosphere, Christmas on the Bay will add a sprinkle of European holiday magic to your season.
Christmas On The Bay
Price: Free admission
When: December 3 to 6, 2026
Address: 12 Nelson St. E., Meaford, Ontario
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.