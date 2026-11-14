This cozy Hallmark town 1 hour from Toronto has a European-style market and glittering shops
It's like stepping into your own holiday rom-com.
You don't need to turn on your television to experience a magical Hallmark town this holiday season.
This enchanting community is a real-life Christmas movie destination, with a twinkling Victorian downtown, quaint shops, markets, and more.
It's just an hour away from Toronto, so you can spend a day soaking up this Christmas town charm without going too far.
Orangeville is a beautiful town known for its historic main street and picturesque surroundings.
Christmas is an especially magical time to visit this gem, when the storefronts transform with garlands, lights twinkle around every bend, and the little cafes serve up cozy drinks.
Orangeville doesn't just feel like a Hallmark town. It was featured in the Hallmark film Trading Up Christmas, a story about dreaming big and finding love in a small town.
You'll feel like the main character of your own festive rom-com as you wander the streets, sipping cozy hot chocolate and checking off your gift list.
From November 20 to 22 and November 27 to 29, the Joy + Lights Festival will fill the downtown streets with twinkling lights, holiday entertainment, seasonal treats and plenty of Christmas cheer.
One of the highlights is the Very Merry Holiday Market, an open-air, European-style market featuring charming wooden chalets decorated with garlands and lights.
You can browse handmade gifts, holiday decorations and unique finds while sampling festive food and drinks.
You can also explore local shops and restaurants, plus a Fireside Sips Lounge serving mulled wine, festive cocktails, and seasonal refreshments.
Each weekend brings something different to enjoy. On November 20, you can watch the town's Christmas tree lighting at approximately 7 p.m. before exploring the decorated downtown streets during extended shopping hours.
The following evening, Santa Claus will make an appearance at the annual parade along Broadway, starting at 5 p.m.
The second weekend adds a new feature to the festival: an outdoor synthetic skating rink set up on Second Street from November 27 to 29.
You can lace up your skates and glide around the rink, then enjoy another weekend of holiday shopping, entertainment, and festive fun.
In December, you can experience Christmas in the Park, a free event that features dazzling lights and illuminated displays.
If you're looking for a Hallmark experience just outside the city, Orangeville offers endless Christmas enchantment.
Joy + Lights Festival
Price: Free admission
When: Weekends from November 20 to 29, 2026
Address: Orangeville, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.