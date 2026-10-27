These 5 Ontario small towns were named among the prettiest in Canada
You don't need to leave the province for some small-town charm.
If wandering through a quaint small town sounds like your idea of the perfect outing, you'll want to keep some of these Ontario villages in mind.
With picturesque streets, cozy cafes, local boutiques, and old-world charm, they're beautiful places to spend a day, and readers have named them among Canada's prettiest towns.
From riverside gems to Victorian-era communities, you can enjoy endless charm at these spots.
Here are five Ontario small towns that readers say are some of the prettiest in the country.
Perth
Known for its old-world streets and 19th-century architecture, this small town will have you feeling like you've stepped into a little Scottish village.
Nestled along the Tay Canal and about an hour from Ottawa, Perth is an enchanting spot to visit year-round.
You can wander through downtown, popping into the local shops, which are filled with gifts, jewelry, antiques, and more.
The town has an incredible food scene, with everything from "delicious pub eats to mouth-watering fine dining to thirst-quenching brews and spirits," according to the website.
You can stop by cozy cafes for a warm drink and a little treat, enjoy a meal on a sun-filled patio, or cozy up in a historic stone restaurant and dine by candlelight as you soak up the town's old-world charm.
Perth is surrounded by beautiful outdoor spaces, making it easy to spend some time in nature. You can wander along the paths at Stewart Park, admire its colourful gardens, and cross the picturesque bridge over the river.
There are also several attractions to check out, such as the Perth Museum and the famous Mammoth Cheese, a replica of the enormous 22,000-pound cheese that Perth-area cheesemakers sent to the Chicago World's Fair in 1893.
Bayfield
It's no surprise this charming town was named among the prettiest in Canada. Bayfield is as close as you can get to stepping into a storybook, and it's a magical spot to spend a day or longer.
Nestled on the shores of Lake Huron, Bayfield is dotted with colourful shops, restaurants, and more to explore.
According to the village's website, Bayfield offers a "Hallmark experience" complete with "one-of-a-kind boutique shopping, unique restaurants, wineries, breweries, hiking, accommodations, and more."
It's especially beautiful in summer, when you can enjoy sun-filled patios, flower-lined streets, and three scenic beaches.
You can spend an afternoon wandering through art galleries, cozy bookshops, and local markets before grabbing a meal at one of the delicious eateries.
The shoreline is a beautiful spot to explore, with stretches of sand, shimmering waves, and vibrant sunsets that light up the sky.
The holiday season is also a magical time to visit Bayfield. In November, the town hosts Christmas in Bayfield, an enchanting event complete with horse-drawn carriage rides, live entertainment, firepits, boutique shopping, and more.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
No list of beautiful towns would be complete without Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Less than 2 hours from Toronto, this old-world town has no shortage of charm and was recently named among the top places in the world to visit in 2027.
According to the tourism website, the community is known for its "Victorian-era 19th-century charm," complete with "boutique shops, cast-iron planters bursting with flowers, and horse-drawn carriages transporting riders to another time and place."
Niagara-on-the-Lake's historic downtown looks like something straight off a postcard, with heritage buildings, tree-lined streets, and charming storefronts. You can spend hours wandering through boutiques, specialty shops, cafes and restaurants tucked into the historic streetscape.
You can also catch a show at the Shaw Festival. Running for much of the year, the theatre festival showcases a lineup of plays by George Bernard Shaw and other celebrated playwrights, giving you a chance to enjoy a little live entertainment during your visit.
Niagara-on-the-Lake is renowned for its wineries, with vineyards stretching throughout the surrounding area. You can enjoy tastings, tours, and more at local estates, sample award-winning vintages, or sip a glass of wine while taking in the views.
The town is also an idyllic spot for a getaway. Home to luxurious boutique hotels and spas, it's a dreamy spot for a vacation and a bit of pampering.
Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake website
Almonte
If you've ever wanted to experience a Hallmark town in real life, Almonte is worth a road trip.
Perched on the banks of the Mississippi River, the former mill town is a beautiful spot to visit year-round.
It's just under an hour away from Ottawa, making it a gorgeous spot for a day trip. You can follow the main street past quaint storefronts and historic buildings, soaking up the town's charm and getting some shopping done.
Christmas might be one of the most magical times to visit this village. With its twinkling shops, glowing cafes, and old-world vibes, it feels like a scene straight out of a Hallmark film.
In fact, Almonte has been dubbed the "Hallmark Capital of Ontario" due to the many holiday movies that have been filmed there.
You can even take a self-guided tour of filming locations throughout Almonte and the surrounding area.
In addition to Almonte's cozy cafes, shops, and restaurants, you can check out attractions like the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum or browse the charming art galleries and boutiques scattered throughout town.
Southampton
If you're looking for a little taste of the Hamptons right here in Ontario, this charming beach town is the place to be.
Southampton is a quaint little town nestled along the shores of Lake Huron.
According to the website, it's home to "unspoiled white sand beaches" and allows you to "live like you're in the Hamptons without breaking the bank."
The main beach is a gorgeous spot to spend a summer afternoon, offering clean water and "views that rival any tropical coast."
The downtown is filled with boutiques, cute cafes and unique local gems. You can grab a latte from a coffee shop and then spend some time exploring the picturesque streets and browsing the stores along the way.
If you're up for an adventure, you can take a guided boat tour out to Chantry Island Lighthouse, an 1800s-era lighthouse on an island.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.