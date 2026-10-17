This gorgeous Ontario town was named among the top 10 destinations in the world for 2027
It's just road trip from Toronto.
If you're already planning some adventures for 2027, you'll want to keep this beautiful small town in mind.
With storybook streets, quaint shops, and old-world charm, it was recently named one of the world's top destinations to visit next year.
The best part is, you don't need to get on a plane or even leave the country to discover this gem. The town is located just a road trip from Toronto, so you can add a little getaway to your travel plans without venturing too far from home.
Expedia has just unveiled its largest travel report of the year, Unpack '27, which highlights the destinations and travel behaviours expected to shape the year ahead.
The 2027 Destinations of the Year list spotlights some of the world's fastest-rising travel hotspots, based on search data showing where travellers are most eager to go next.
Ontario's Niagara-on-the-Lake ranked ninth on the list, with searches up 35% year after year.
According to Expedia, it's "one of Canada's best-preserved 19th-century towns," and has "storybook streets" with"Victorian-era shopfronts and tea rooms."
You can spend a day wandering through the Heritage District, which looks like it was plucked from a postcard. The area is dotted with gift shops, gourmet cafes, boutiques, and more.
The town is also home to several spas and boutique hotels where you can relax and get pampered. Located about an hour and a half from Toronto, it's an idyllic spot for a weekend getaway or longer.
There are attractions to explore as well, from the Shaw Festival Theatre to Icewine Festivals and more.
One of Niagara-on-the-Lake's main attractions is the surrounding wineries. Nestled in the heart of wine country, the town is home to 40 distinct wineries, with even more to visit in the broader Niagara region.
Popular spots include Peller Estates Winery, Trius Winery, Two Sisters Vineyards, Inniskillin Wines, and Konzelmann Estate Winery, great for sipping, dining, and soaking up views.
Niagara-on-the-Lake was the only Canadian destination to make Expedia's 2027 Destinations of the Year list. South Lake Tahoe, U.S., was crowned the top destination for 2027, followed by Hyogo, Japan, and Punta del Este, Uruguay.
You can find the full ranking of Expedia's 2027 Destinations of the Year here.
With its historic charm, quaint streets, and stunning wineries, it's no surprise Niagara-on-the-Lake is one of the world's top travel spots for 2027.
Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.