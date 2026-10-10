This dreamy city beat Paris as one of the best in the world and it's a road trip from Toronto
Time to plan a little getaway!
You don't have to go far to discover a world-class city. In fact, you don't even need to get on a plane. This beautiful destination is just a road trip from Toronto, and it was named one of the best in the world.
With cobblestone streets, European charm, and old-world buildings, it's a stunning spot to visit and feels like a mini vacation abroad without leaving the country.
Condé Nast Traveler recently revealed The Best Cities in the World: 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, highlighting standout destinations across the globe.
This year, readers cast a whopping 798,867 votes, sharing their picks for the planet's best travel experiences.
Montreal ranked sixth among the 10 best big cities in the world, beating hotspots like Paris and Kyoto.
Located about 5 and a half hours from Toronto, the destination is known for its rich French-colonial history, vibrant arts scene, European-style architecture, and culinary offerings, earning it the nickname the Paris of North America.
Condé Nast Traveler notes that the city is "perhaps best known for its picturesque Old Montreal neighborhood, with its quaint cobblestone streets and Gothic Revival cathedral. But it also has a rebellious, forward-thinking streak, which you can find across the city's contemporary art museums, eclectic bars, and design-forward hotels."
The article also praised Montreal's "dynamic restaurants," highlighting renowned spots like Joe Beef and Au Pied de Cochon.
Seoul, South Korea, was crowned the best big city in the world for 2026, followed by Tokyo, Japan and Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Another Canadian destination shone in this year's rankings: Victoria, B.C., was named the world's best small city.
You can read the publication's full Readers' Choice Awards here.
If you're planning a road trip from Toronto before 2026 comes to a close, or even looking for some 2027 travel inspo, Montreal is worth adding to your list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.