This Ontario spot is like a mini Cotswolds with cozy shops and autumn charm
You can enjoy a little British escape without leaving the province.
If you've been craving an overseas escape, you may want to take a trip to this beautiful Ontario destination. Nestled along a picturesque river, the city has a touch of British charm and feels like a mini vacation without a lengthy flight.
The destination is even prettier in the fall, when leafy streets, warm cafes, and colourful leaves add an extra bit of magic to the scene.
Stratford, Ontario, is a beautiful spot for a fall day trip or weekend getaway.
Its old-world downtown, historic neighbourhoods, and Victorian charm create a British feel, and it's even been compared to places like the Cotswolds and English Countryside.
There's a good reason for those British vibes. Nestled along the Avon River, the area was actually named after Stratford-upon-Avon in England, the birthplace of William Shakespeare.
During the fall, Stratford's historic downtown takes on an especially picturesque look, with 19th-century architecture framed by vibrant red, orange and gold foliage.
You can spend an afternoon browsing Stratford's cozy shops and boutiques before popping into a warm cafe or tea room to escape the autumn chill. Balzac's, The Livery Yard, and Distinctly Tea Stratford are a few spots to add to your fall itinerary.
Of course, no fall escape would be complete without colourful scenery. Stratford has a number of parks and trails where you can wander beneath the changing leaves and enjoy the crisp autumn air.
The Avon Trail and Shakespearean Gardens are both picturesque spots for a foliage-filled stroll, with leafy paths and scenic views along the way.
If you're looking for something a little heartier, you can follow one of Stratford's food trails, including the Chocolate Trail and the Bacon and Ale Trail.
Stratford is known for its vibrant arts scene, with the renowned Stratford Festival running from April through October, and select productions extending into mid-November. The festival features a mix of Shakespearean and contemporary productions, adding to a cozy fall getaway.
You can also enjoy events like Harvest Festivals, Farmers' Markets, and an Autumn Witch Festival on October 10.
No car? You can still visit this quaint autumn destination without getting behind the wheel. GO Transit offers service between Toronto and Stratford, with a morning train leaving Union Station for Stratford and an evening return to Toronto on weekends.
With its cozy British vibes and autumn charm, Stratford is a beautiful spot to add to your fall itinerary.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.