Ontario's weather forecast calls for 'heavy' lake-effect snow and freezing temperatures
Some places could get more than 20 centimetres.
A forecast has revealed that Ontario's weather will feel wintry, with below-freezing temperatures across southern parts of the province.
Some places could also get up to or even more than 20 centimetres of lake-effect snow.
The Weather Network said to expect "impactful" lake-effect snow and chilly winter-like temperatures in southern Ontario on Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24.
An abrupt pattern change will bring lake-effect snowfall to parts of the region on Monday, with the most accumulation near Georgian Bay, and plunge temperatures to lows that are seasonal for the end of November.
Temperatures will drop to the single digits on Monday afternoon as a cooler trough moves into the region. Then, northwesterly winds will cause lake-effect snow off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday.
The Weather Network has forecast "bursts of heavy snow" on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, with gusts up to 60 km/h reducing visibility and making travel difficult.
By Tuesday morning, 10 to more than 20 centimetres of snow is expected locally in places southeast of Georgian Bay, including Collingwood, Stayner and Wasaga Beach.
Three to five centimetres are forecast in Barrie, Hanover, Listowel, Stratford and nearby areas, while a few centimetres are forecast near Lake Huron and closer to the GTA, including in Grand Bend, Goderich, Owen Sound, London and Orangeville.
The Weather Network said that beyond the snowbelt regions and into the GTA, a few flurries are likely on Monday evening but not any accumulating snow.
Then, on Tuesday morning, temperatures are forecast to be below freezing across southern Ontario.
It will be -1 C feeling like -4 C with the wind chill in Toronto, -1 C feeling like -5 C with the wind chill in London, -2 C feeling like -7 C in Windsor, -4 C feeling like -7 C with the wind chill in Barrie, Kingston, -3 C feeling like -8 C with the wind chill in Ottawa, -6 C feeling like -11 C in Huntsville, and - 8 C feeling like -13 C in Sudbury.
According to The Weather Network, seasonal temperatures are forecast to return next week, which means a chilly end to November.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.