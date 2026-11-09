Ontario's weather forecast calls for the 'coldest air of the season' and snow this week
It's going to feel like winter!
Ontario's weather is forecast to be winter-like toward the end of this week.
That includes flurries and the "coldest air of the season," with temperatures near or below zero across southern parts of the province.
The Weather Network released a forecast calling for cold weather in parts of Ontario that haven't felt the typical seasonal chill.
Cold air from the north is expected to move across much of eastern Canada and the U.S. by the end of the week. It will bring the coldest burst of air so far this season to southern Ontario, with temperatures forecast to drop on Thursday, November 12, and into Friday, November 13.
The Weather Network said Toronto's weather could also be winter-like this week, with the best chance of temperatures dropping below freezing for the first time this season on Thursday or Friday night.
Daytime highs are forecast to be in the low single digits on Friday, with the wind chill making it even colder across southern Ontario.
It will be 4 C and feel like 1 C in Toronto, 4 C and feel like 0 C with the wind chill in London, 5 C and feel like 0 C with the wind chill in Kincardine, 5 C and feel like 1 C with the wind chill in Kingston, and 5 C and feel like 2 C with the wind chill in Ottawa.
Places that are further north in the region are forecast to be colder on Friday.
It will be 3 C but feel like -1 C with the wind chill in Barrie, Huntsville and Bancroft, 2 C but feel like -2 C with the wind chill in Sudbury, and 3 C but feel like 0 C with the wind chill in Sault Ste. Marie.
According to The Weather Network, a low-pressure system is expected to form over Illinois by midweek, then track over Lake Erie and cause rain showers across southern Ontario on Thursday into Friday.
With a "burst of cold air" also forecast to impact the province, the rain could transition to flurries through Friday in Bancroft, Gravenhurst, Barrie, Owen Sound, Newmarket, Orangeville, and parts of the GTA.
The Weather Network said the exact locations and snowfall amounts are still uncertain, and this forecast will be updated later in the week.
READ NEXT: Ontario's monthly winter forecast calls for snow and 'frigid' temperatures on these days
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.