Ontario has a twinkly Christmas town with cozy bakeries and sparkling little shops
It's just over an hour away from Toronto.
Was that the sound of sleigh bells? Christmas may seem far away, but one Ontario town is already preparing for holiday magic.
Located just over an hour away from Toronto, the charming small town transforms into a glittering Christmas village each year, making it an enchanting place to get into the festive spirit.
You can wander through charming local shops, sip steaming cups of cocoa, and immerse yourself in thousands of dazzling lights for the ultimate Christmas outing.
St. Jacobs is a cozy small town that transforms into a dazzling holiday village for its annual St. Jacobs Sparkles event.
The event runs over two weekends, from November 12 to 15 and November 19 to 22.
You can browse shops after hours, hop aboard a complimentary horse-drawn wagon, listen to live Christmas carols, and even meet Santa Claus.
You'll find firepits dotted around the village, as well as a fancy hot chocolate bar and a little holiday market on select dates.
For some extra treats, you can stop by some of the town's cafes and bakeries, such as Eco Cafe and Stone Crock Bakery.
While you're in the area, you can head over to the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market. The massive venue has all sorts of local gems and holiday gifts, making it a great place to check off your list.
On November 20 and 27, the market is hosting a Holiday Sip & Shop, complete with festive beverages and glowing installations.
With glittering streets, cozy vibes, and European charm, St. Jacobs is worth a road trip this Christmas season.
St. Jacobs Sparkles
Price: Free
When: November 12 to 15 and November 19 to 22, 2025
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.