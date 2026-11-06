Casa Loma is transforming into a Christmas castle with Harry Potter decor and a cozy market

It's like stepping into a festive fairy tale.

A brightly lit Christmas tree and festive decorations illuminate a historic castle at night.

Casa Loma at Christmas.

Courtesy of Casa Loma.
Lead Writer, Travel

You can enjoy a little Christmas magic straight out of a Harry Potter book without ever leaving the real world.

Toronto is getting an enchanting Christmas castle, complete with glowing gardens, twinkling trees, and a little sprinkle of wizardry.

A towering illuminated Christmas tree stands before a stone castle decorated for the holidays. A towering Christmas tree lights up a grand castle courtyard for the holidays.Courtesy of Casa Loma.

Casa Loma is bringing back its Christmas at the Castle and Holiday Lights from December 4 through January 2.

The annual event transforms the castle into a glittering holiday dreamland, and this season brings more music, holiday movies and a fresh lineup of designer trees to one of Toronto's most enchanting backdrops.

"The idea was to create a holiday story you can walk right into, with a new surprise at every turn, from the designer trees inside the castle to the beautiful glowing gardens at night," Nadia Di Donato, Creative Director, Liberty Entertainment Group, said in a press release.

Santa sits on an ornate golden throne amid decorated Christmas trees and festive toys. Santa sits on an ornate golden throne amid a festive display of trees and toys.Courtesy of Casa Loma.

You can enjoy two magical experiences at Casa Loma: Christmas at the Castle and Holiday Lights.

Christmas at the Castle is a daytime holiday experience that takes you through the castle's historic rooms, which are decked out in enchanting Christmas decor.

Along the way, you can enjoy live entertainment, family activities, and new choir performances from local singing groups.

You can also discover dazzling new Christmas trees, including a full Harry Potter-themed tree in the Mezzanine, complete with a life-size Dumbledore keeping watch from the railing.

A woodland path glows with colourful lights wrapped around trees at night. A woodland path transformed by a dazzling display of colourful lights.Courtesy of Casa Loma.

The magic continues outdoors with the Holiday Lights event. You can wander through the castle's gardens, illuminated with twinkling displays, glowing tunnels, and festive photo ops.

You can even explore themed destinations like Whoville and Scrooge's house.

New this year, you can enjoy outdoor screenings of beloved holiday classics, including Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman. The movies will be shown in front of the pavilion, with inflatable seats available for a cozy viewing experience.

Illuminated arched light sculptures and glowing animal figures outside a stone castle at night. A castle courtyard glows with elaborate illuminated arches and festive winter displays.Courtesy of Casa Loma.

There's also an outdoor market where you can pick up local treats like maple syrup and popcorn, as well as a gift shop filled with festive finds.

The Liberty Caffé will be open after 4 p.m., and you can warm up with a holiday-themed menu featuring Christmas poutine, cider and other seasonal treats.

Tickets are available online, and each experience requires a separate ticket. You can upgrade your Christmas at the Castle ticket to include the Holiday Lights attraction.

If you're looking for a fairytale-like Christmas experience, it's time to make some plans.


Christmas at Casa Loma

Rows of toy soldiers stand beneath a canopy of sparkling white lights in a mirrored display.

Toy soldiers stand beneath a canopy of sparkling holiday lights.

Courtesy of Casa Loma.

Price: $45 + per person

When: Select dates from December 4, 2026 to January 2, 2027

Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON

Casa Loma Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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