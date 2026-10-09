8 magical Toronto spots I visit every fall to feel like I'm in an autumnal dream
My favourite season is fall and I'm not afraid to admit it.🍂
There's nowhere better than a city in the fall, and I'm convinced Toronto was made for autumn.
Don't get me wrong, I love a summer patio as much as the next person, but there's something about the first chilly morning of the season that makes me want to abandon all my responsibilities, put on my chunkiest sweater and spend the day pretending I'm Meryl Streep in a Nancy Meyers movie.
Some people see September as the beginning of the great annual "lock-in," a time to get serious about their routines and focus on self-improvement. Personally, I see the sweaters coming out of storage and take it as a sign that it's officially time to eat my weight in comfort food.
To me, fall is less of a season and more of a feeling. It's warm pastries, historic buildings, changing leaves, farmers markets and those particularly crisp afternoons when the entire city looks like it's been dipped in a golden Instagram filter.
And while Toronto might not be the first place that comes to mind when you imagine a storybook autumn, I've discovered plenty of little corners of the city (and a few just beyond it) that could give Stars Hollow a run for its money.
Here are eight Toronto and GTA spots that make me feel like I'm living in an autumnal dream.
Main Street Unionville
Address: 146 Main St., Unionville, Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: Let's be so for real for a second. You cannot talk about dreamy autumn destinations without mentioning Gilmore Girls.
The show is practically synonymous with fall. The coffee, the sweaters, the small-town charm, the colourful leaves. I don't feel like I need to explain myself here.
And fortunately for Torontonians, we have our very own little piece of Stars Hollow just outside the city.
Historic Main Street Unionville, located in Markham, was famously used as a filming location for the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls, and it's not difficult to understand why.
The picturesque street is lined with charming 19th-century buildings, independent cafes, boutiques and trees that turn the most spectacular shades of orange, red and yellow when autumn arrives.
Walking through Unionville in October means wandering through a postcard of the perfect fall day.
My favourite thing to do here is visit Crock A Doodle and spend an afternoon painting pottery.
Could I technically do that somewhere else? Absolutely. But do I want to paint a little ceramic pumpkin or coffee mug anywhere other than a quaint heritage village that looks like Stars Hollow? Absolutely not.
The star of the show here is the gazebo; you can't visit without stopping by. Located along Main Street, Unionville's gazebo is one of my favourite details about the entire village. Much like the iconic gazebo in Gilmore Girls, it acts as a gathering place that transforms with the seasons, becoming part of the village's celebrations and community traditions throughout the year.
There's something so nostalgic about it, even if you've never actually lived in a small town.
Give me a coffee, a cardigan and a walk down Main Street under the colourful trees, and I'm practically Lorelai Gilmore.
Kitten and the Bear
When: Daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 1414 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You will hear me say this a lot throughout this article, but nothing screams fall to me quite like eating. And specifically, eating the kinds of indulgent, buttery, wonderfully heavy things that just don't feel right when it's 30 C outside.
Enter Kitten and the Bear.
This quaint little Dundas West shop specializes in scones, biscuits, artisanal preserves and all the comforting things you would expect to find in a storybook cottage.
Walking through the door feels like stepping directly into Winnie the Pooh's kitchen.
The walls are a buttery cream bordering on pale yellow, shelves are lined with teapots, honey sticks, cookbooks, preserves and any charming little accessory you can think of, and the entire space has a French country kitchen-meets-Ontario cottage core aesthetic that I absolutely adore.
It feels like the sort of place where someone should be baking a pie while woodland animals gather around the windows.
The shop specializes in artisan jams, jellies and marmalades, and its menu changes with the seasons, which only makes me love it more.
This October, the seasonal lineup includes flavours like blueberry and Earl Grey, fig and honey, pumpkin pie, apple fritter with maple glaze, and white cheddar, sage and crispy onion.
My personal favourite will probably always be a simple buttermilk biscuit with butter and sea salt, but the seasonal fruit crumble deserves an honourable mention.
There's something incredibly special about discovering a tiny shop that feels like it exists in its own little universe. Kitten and the Bear is exactly that.
And in the fall, when all I want is something warm, buttery and comforting, nothing really comes close.
Taverne Bernhardt's
Address: 202 Dovercourt Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Another restaurant? I know. But please hear me out.
If I could turn the feeling of a Canadian autumn into a restaurant, I genuinely think it would look something like Taverne Bernhardt's.
Housed inside a beautiful old Edwardian home on Dovercourt Road, Bernhardt's is cozy, charming and wonderfully unpretentious.
The building has retained so much of its old-world character, from the warm woodwork to the refurbished fireplace and intimate dining rooms. You lose all sense of walking into a restaurant and start to feel more like you've been invited into someone's very beautiful countryside home.
But what really makes this place feel like fall to me is the food.
Bernhardt's is best known for its rotisserie chicken, but the seasonal vegetable dishes make the experience feel distinctly autumnal.
Think roasted squash, crispy Brussels sprouts swimming in brown butter, earthy mushrooms and beautifully prepared vegetables that taste as if someone has just returned from the farmers market with the best of the season's harvest.
Then there's the golden roast chicken, rich gravy, warm potatoes and all those hearty dishes that make you want to undo the top button of your jeans.
It's very much giving Thanksgiving dinner, but make it an intimate neighbourhood restaurant.
I think there's something almost primal about eating this way in the fall. Everything feels connected to the land, the harvest and the simple pleasure of something warm after a chilly afternoon outside.
Casa Loma
Price: $45 per entry
When: Casa Loma's Legends of Horror runs until October 31.
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: A literal castle in the middle of Toronto? I mean, come on.
Casa Loma feels like autumn before you even step through the gates.
There's something inherently gothic about the towering stone architecture, dramatic turrets and sprawling grounds that makes me think of misty October mornings, Victorian ghost stories and Halloween.
And if there's one thing Casa Loma knows how to do, it's lean into the drama.
Every October, the Toronto landmark transforms for Legends of Horror, an immersive Halloween experience that turns the grounds and underground tunnels into a gothic nightmare.
This year's event runs through October 31, featuring 2 kilometres of theatrical installations, spooky characters, dramatic projections and haunted passageways.
I love the idea of wandering through the gardens as the sun goes down, watching an already mysterious castle transform into something even more atmospheric.
Between the eerie Halloween festivities and the grandeur of the castle itself, Casa Loma is the perfect destination for anyone whose version of autumn leans more gothic romance than pumpkin patch.
Because sometimes you want to feel like the hero of a cozy fall movie, and sometimes you want to feel like you're wandering the halls of Dracula's castle. Both are valid.
Dark Horse Espresso Bar's hidden patio
When: Open daily.
Address: 401 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: I genuinely don't know how to describe the beauty of this place without sounding dramatic. But I'm going to try.
Tucked away inside the historic 401 Richmond building is one of the prettiest little courtyard patios I've discovered in Toronto.
Dark Horse Espresso Bar has several locations across the city, but this one feels like a different world.
Imagine a secret urban courtyard surrounded by four historic-looking buildings, with ivy creeping along the walls and brickwork that looks even more beautiful as the leaves change colour.
One side has gorgeous red brick, another resembles a little white house covered in windowpanes, and then there's this striking black spiral staircase that makes the entire space look like a movie set.
I swear, this is where someone would stage a modern-day production of Romeo and Juliet. Or perhaps where Carrie Bradshaw would sit drinking coffee and dramatically contemplating her love life in And Just Like That…
Either way, the atmosphere is ridiculously romantic.
What I especially love about this courtyard is how hidden it feels. You're still in the middle of downtown Toronto, but the surrounding buildings create this intimate little oasis that seems completely removed from the noise of the city.
On a crisp fall day, when the ivy is changing colour and you can still comfortably sit outside with a warm coffee, there's nowhere I'd rather be.
It's proof that some of Toronto's most magical places are hiding in plain sight.
Evergreen Brick Works Farmers Market
When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address: 550 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is something about the arrival of autumn that makes me suddenly want to become a person who shops exclusively at farmers markets.
Maybe it's in our nature. Maybe it's the harvest season. Maybe I've just watched too many romantic movies where the main character wanders through a market carrying a baguette and a bouquet of flowers.
Whatever it is, Saturday mornings at Evergreen Brick Works are one of my favourite ways to embrace fall in Toronto.
Situated in the Don Valley, the former industrial brick factory has been transformed into one of the city's most beautiful community spaces, surrounded by trails, greenery and spectacular seasonal foliage.
But my favourite part is the Saturday Farmers Market.
There's something incredibly satisfying about browsing tables overflowing with Ontario-grown produce, fresh bread, preserves, baked goods and all the little things that make you excited to cook at home.
Caution: I go in thinking I might pick up a few apples and leave with a bag full of ingredients for a meal I suddenly feel inspired to make.
And in October, when the surrounding Don Valley is bursting with colour, the whole experience feels even more magical.
What makes Evergreen especially wonderful is that you can turn a simple market visit into an entire autumn morning.
Grab a coffee, wander through the stalls, stock up on seasonal ingredients and explore the surrounding trails to admire the changing leaves.
For a few hours, it's easy to forget you're in one of Canada's biggest cities.
Carl Laidlaw Orchards
Price: $16 per adult
When: Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 9496 Heritage Rd., Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: In my opinion, it's not officially fall until you've gone apple picking.
And if you haven't baked an apple crumble at least once before November arrives, I'm not entirely sure you've experienced the season properly.
One of the prettiest places to embrace this particular autumn tradition is Carl Laidlaw Orchards in Brampton, about a 40-minute drive from Toronto, depending on where you're starting.
This picturesque riverside farm is everything I want an Ontario orchard to be.
Think rows of apple trees, rustic hay bales, pumpkins, wagon rides and countryside scenery that makes you want to take about 400 photos.
The farm's branding and atmosphere feel especially charming to me. It has that effortlessly rustic, countryside-chic quality without losing the authentic feeling of a working orchard. Because at the end of the day, a Torontonian is nothing if not chic.
I love that you can make an entire day of it, from wandering through the apple trees to exploring the pumpkin patch and soaking up the crisp country air.
And if you're like me and have very specific plans to bake an apple crumble the moment you get home, the orchard grows different apple varieties and can help you figure out which ones bake best.
It's one of those quintessential fall outings that never really gets old.
Kelso Conservation Area Chairlift
Price: Park admission starts at $10.50 per adult, and the chairlift ride starts at $16.
When: Weekends and holidays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until November 1.
Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want to see just how beautiful Ontario gets in the fall, sometimes you need a different perspective. And at Kelso Conservation Area in Milton, that perspective happens to be from a chairlift floating above the autumn landscape.
Less than an hour outside Toronto, depending on traffic, Kelso is known for its scenic trails, escarpment views and spectacular fall colours.
But the seasonal chairlift rides are what really make this place special to me.
Instead of hiking all the way up to admire the changing leaves, you can glide above the hillside, surrounded by treetops painted in shades of gold, orange and deep red. It feels almost cinematic.
And if you're feeling ambitious, you can pair your ride with a hike along one of the surrounding trails.
I'm convinced that seeing Ontario's fall foliage from this perspective could make even the most devoted summer person feel a little better about saying goodbye to August.
Because yes, summer is beautiful. But have you ever floated above an entire forest of golden trees? Exactly.
At the end of the day, you don't need to escape to a remote cottage or book a weekend getaway to experience a little autumn magic.
Sometimes all it takes is a warm pastry, a walk beneath the changing leaves or a cozy corner of the city that makes you forget where you are for a moment. And while I'll always mourn the end of summer, there's something about these little seasonal rituals that makes saying goodbye to the sunshine a whole lot easier.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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