This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

A river surrounded by trees. Right: A stone building.

A small town in Ontario.

@neustadtspringsbrewery | Instagram, @neustadtspringsbrewery | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario is full of beautiful small towns to explore, and if you're looking for a true hidden gem, you may want to plan a stop in this little village.

The small but charming destination features historic shops, leaf-filled streets, and cozy fall vibes, making it a dreamy spot to visit this autumn season.

Tucked away in Grey County, Neustadt is a small village with historic charm and German heritage.

The community dates back to the mid 1800s, when German settlers began making their mark on the area.

Today, you can still see traces of that history throughout the village, from its historic buildings to its old stone storefronts, which take on an especially cozy feel in the fall.

Translating to "new town" in German, Neustadt was established in 1856 by German settler David Winkler. It began with a sawmill, followed by a flour and grist mill the next year, which helped draw more German-speaking settlers to the community.

You can still soak up some of the town's European charm today, from the enchanting streets to the cozy eateries and boutiques. It's even been dubbed one of the "prettiest towns in Ontario," making it a beautiful spot to experience.

You can stroll through the downtown and visit some of the quaint shops the region has to offer. Granny's General Store will transport you back in time with its baked goods and old-world charm.

You'll also want to check out Atelier 522, a European-inspired gift boutique filled with seasonal finds, grab a sweet treat at It's My Pleasure bakeshop, or sit down for lunch at Noah's Inn Fish & Chips.

You don't want to miss out on a stop at Neustadt Springs Brewery.

With roots dating back to 1857, the brewery is said to be the "oldest operating original brewery building in Ontario" and is located on "one of the finest sources of pure spring water in all of Canada," according to the website.

You can relax with a locally made ale or cozy cider and enjoy the crisp fall weather. The brewery offers tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays that take you through the historic building, underground caverns and spring. Don't forget to try a traditional German pretzel!

Since fall is all about colourful strolls, you can explore Neustadt's Trail of Dreams, a creekside trail lined with whimsical installations.

Another nearby option is Sulphur Spring Conservation Area, where you can wander through canopies of colourful leaves and see the area's natural sulphur spring.

For more autumn adventures, Chloemeadow Farms is about a 20-minute drive from Neustadt. The farm offers pumpkins, squash and other seasonal goods to take home.

If you're looking for autumn charm, crisp brews, and old-world vibes, this little community is a beautiful spot to stroll through this season.

Visit Grey website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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