You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 6 of these 12 cozy villages and towns
They're even more charming in the fall. 🍁 ☕️
Ontario has no shortage of charming small towns and villages to explore. From dreamy lakeside communities to historic gems, there are endless destinations where you can wander through shops, dine at local eateries, and soak up some small-town charm.
The province's villages are particularly cozy during the autumn months, when the crisp air settles along the streets, and pumpkin-filled windows and leafy pathways appear around every corner.
If you're looking for some new spots to explore this autumn season, you may want to add these towns and villages to your plans. With quintessential fall charm, these 12 destinations are must-visits, and if you live in the province, chances are you've explored at least six of them.
How many towns and villages can you check off the list? There's always time to plan some more small-town adventures!
Merrickville
Why You Need To Go: Canada's "most beautiful village" gets an extra touch of magic during the fall season.
Set along the historic Rideau Canal, Merrickville comes alive with colourful foliage, quaint shops, pumpkin-filled streets, and crisp autumn charm, making it an easy spot to spend a fall day.
You can pick up a warm drink from one of the local cafés before wandering through the village and along the waterfront. For a little more scenery, the Merrickville Ruins Trail offers a chance to stretch your legs while taking in the changing leaves and views around the historic site.
Bala
Why You Need To Go: This tiny Muskoka village is surrounded by some of Ontario's most colourful autumn scenery, and it's a dreamy spot to spend a fall afternoon.
The community is known as the "Cranberry Capital of Ontario" and celebrates the season with an annual Cranberry Festival. It's also home to Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, where you can explore forest trails, sample drinks made on the property and even step into a cranberry bog.
The surrounding Muskoka region boasts colourful forests and lakeside scenery, so there are endless autumn adventures to enjoy.
Elora
Why You Need To Go: Set along the Grand River, Elora will have you feeling like you stepped into a scene from a cozy fall film.
Its historic streets are dotted with seasonal displays, local vendors and endless autumn charm.
You can spend a crisp afternoon wandering past the village's limestone buildings, browsing its shops and stepping into cafés for a warm drink.
If you visit in October, you'll find a spookier side of Elora. The town embraces Halloween with seasonal decorations and events, including ghost walks and trick-or-treating for Monster Month.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a small town that feels like it was made for the fall season, Niagara-on-the-Lake is worth a road trip. Historic buildings, Victorian architecture and tree-lined streets create a picturesque backdrop for the changing leaves, while pumpkins and seasonal displays add an extra sprinkle of autumn charm.
You can spend the day exploring the town's boutiques, strolling through its heritage district or visiting nearby wineries.
There's more to this charming town than pretty streets and vineyards. Niagara-on-the-Lake has a famously spooky side and has even been dubbed Canada's "most haunted town." Reportedly haunted places around town include Brockamour Manor and Fort George, making it a spooky stop for anyone who likes a little history with their Halloween season.
Creemore
Why You Need To Go: Creemore is a charming spot to add to your Ontario fall day-trip list, especially when the surrounding hills are covered in shades of red, orange, and gold.
The small community bursts with autumn charm, from its leaf-strewn streets to its cozy shops and cafes. You can stop by Creemore Brewery for a drink, grab a bite or coffee at The Bank Café, or browse the shelves at Curiosity House Books.
With its rolling countryside and quaint downtown, Creemore is a great place to live out your Gilmore Girls dreams, whether you're visiting for the afternoon or turning it into a weekend getaway.
Port Perry
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like the star of your very own autumn Hallmark film as soon as you set foot in this beautiful Ontario town.
Set along the shores of Lake Scugog, Port Perry is filled with heritage buildings, quaint shops and cafés that give its downtown an old-fashioned feel. It's a dreamy spot to spend a crisp fall day browsing boutiques before stopping for a seasonal drink or sweet treat.
Once the leaves start turning, you can make your way to Palmer Park for a waterfront stroll. The park has walking paths along the lake and a picturesque gazebo that looks like it was plucked from Stars Hollow.
St. Jacobs Village
Why You Need To Go: About 1.5 hours from Toronto, St. Jacobs is a charming village that feels extra whimsical during the fall. The historic streets are surrounded by colourful trees, and you can spend an entire day popping into local shops, cafés and seasonal markets.
Hamel Brooms, Canada's last remaining corn broom manufacturer, is the perfect place to visit during the autumn season. The handmade brooms have an old-fashioned look and wouldn't feel out of place in a Harry Potter movie.
You can also grab something warm to eat or drink. EcoCafe is a cozy stop for a coffee, while Stone Crock Bakery has freshly baked treats to enjoy as you explore.
You'll want to leave time for the nearby St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, Canada's largest year-round farmers' market. Vendors sell everything from local produce and seasonal foods to handmade goods and unique finds.
Huntsville
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for vibrant colours, breathtaking trails through canopies of leaves, and small-town charm, Huntsville is the place to be.
Located in scenic Muskoka, the destination boasts charming shops, warm cafes, and endless fall hikes.
For some of the best views, head to Lions Lookout, which overlooks the town and surrounding landscape, or follow Hunter's Bay Trail for a peaceful walk along the water. Just outside town, Arrowhead Provincial Park offers even more autumn scenery, with wooded trails, lakes and a waterfall to discover.
You can also check out pumpkin patches and fall attractions such as Sandhill Nursery, where you'll find autumn treats, activities, and more.
Thornbury
Why You Need To Go: Nestled along the sparkling shores of Georgian Bay, Thornbury is extra magical during the autumn season.
You can follow Thornbury's Apple Pie Trail, which connects local spots like Goldsmith's Apple Market, Thornbury Bakery Café and Thornbury Craft Co.
Along the way, you can dig into apple-inspired treats and local cider, including the bakery's popular sticky buns.
Fall is the perfect time to explore the town's cafés, galleries and scenic Thornbury Harbour, where colourful trees frame the spot where the Beaver River meets Georgian Bay. Nearby orchards like Oaklane Orchards and Farmer's Pantry also offer opportunities to pick your own apples in season.
Stratford
Why You Need To Go: Fancy an autumn trip to England? Set along the Avon River, Stratford was named after Stratford-upon-Avon in England, and its historic architecture and leafy streets give it dreamy, European vibes.
While it's technically a city, Stratford's downtown has a small-town feel, dotted with boutiques, cozy cafés and tea rooms. You can grab a drink at Balzac's, browse The Livery Yard or stop at Distinctly Tea Stratford for a taste of the city's British-inspired charm.
If you're looking to soak up some fall scenery, head outdoors and explore the Avon Trail or Shakespearean Gardens, where colourful foliage lines the paths. You can also enjoy a food adventure with the town's trails dedicated to chocolate or bacon and ale.
Almonte
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving some Hallmark-level cham this autumn, Almonte is the place to be. The historic former mill town is known for its picturesque streets and has appeared in several films, earning it the nickname "Hallmark Capital of Ontario."
You can wander through the downtown core beneath colourful trees, stopping at a café for a latte and following the Mississippi River through town. The heritage buildings, rushing water and autumn foliage add to the seasonal charm of the region.
For even more fall scenery, you can make the short trip to Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, where woodland trails offer another way to take in the changing leaves.
Unionville
Why You Need To Go: You don't have to travel to Connecticut to get a taste of Gilmore Girls this fall. Just outside Toronto, Unionville's historic main street will have you feeling like you've stepped into Stars Hollow, and there's a reason for that.
The charming community was used as a filming location for the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls, standing in for the fictional Connecticut town. Today, you can still wander through the village and spot some of the locations featured in the show.
Fall is an especially beautiful time to visit, with colourful trees surrounding the old-world buildings and quaint streets. You can embrace your inner Gilmore and grab a drink from a local café, explore the shops and stop by the town's iconic gazebo for a photo.
Fans can also follow a dedicated Gilmore Girls tour that visits filming locations featured in the series.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.