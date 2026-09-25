The most expensive grocery stores were ranked and Loblaws isn't in the top three
"They are all expensive if you are struggling."
There is a new ranking of the most expensive grocery stores in Canada.
You might expect Loblaws to take the number one spot, but it's not even in the top three.
Recently, Narcity posted on Facebook to find out how Canadians feel about grocery costs and asked, "What grocery store in Canada do you think is the most expensive?"
We received more than 500 comments and ranked the 20 retailers that shoppers named.
Here are the most expensive grocery stores in Canada, according to Canadian shoppers:
- Sobeys
- Save-On-Foods
- Metro
- Loblaws
- Safeway
After that, Whole Foods is sixth, Zehrs is seventh, Co-op and IGA are tied for eighth, Foodland is ninth, and Farm Boy is 10th.
Then, Your Independent Grocer and Longo's are tied for 11th, Real Canadian Superstore is 12th, Fortinos is 13th, Northern is 14th, and Thrifty Foods, NorthMart, Costco and Freson Bros. are tied for 15th in this ranking of Canada's most expensive grocery stores.
Even though Narcity asked Canadians across the country, there are a lot of regional retailers on the list along with national chains. That includes Farm Boy, Longo's and Fortinos in southern Ontario, Thrifty Foods in B.C. and Freson Bros. in Alberta.
You might not expect Costco to be in this ranking because the bulk-sized products get you bang for your buck, but quite a few people said it's the most expensive.
A lot of Canadians commented that all the grocery stores in this country are expensive now and there isn't just one that can be named as the most expensive.
"They are all expensive if you are struggling," someone said.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.