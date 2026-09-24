Netanyahu crosses Canadian airspace with arrest warrant in effect
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled through Canadian airspace on Thursday, despite facing an international arrest warrant.
Online flight tracker data shows Netanyahu flew over Greece, Italy, France and Canada on his way to address the UN in New York.
Myah Tomasi, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, says any authorization to pass through Canadian airspace should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the policies or actions of any particular government.
In this case, she says the overflight request was in connection to the United Nations General Assembly, which she called a critical forum for the diplomatic engagement.
In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said in October that the Israeli leader will be arrested if he enters Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.
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