Netanyahu crosses Canadian airspace with arrest warrant in effect

Netanyahu crosses Canadian airspace on way to UN
Netanyahu crosses Canadian airspace on way to UN
Delegates leave as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled through Canadian airspace on Thursday, despite facing an international arrest warrant.

Online flight tracker data shows Netanyahu flew over Greece, Italy, France and Canada on his way to address the UN in New York.

Myah Tomasi, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, says any authorization to pass through Canadian airspace should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the policies or actions of any particular government.

In this case, she says the overflight request was in connection to the United Nations General Assembly, which she called a critical forum for the diplomatic engagement.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said in October that the Israeli leader will be arrested if he enters Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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