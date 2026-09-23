Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments in October are giving hundreds of dollars
Families are eligible for more money.
October payments of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit are going into bank accounts and mailboxes soon.
You could receive hundreds of dollars from the federal benefit that replaced the GST/HST credit.
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) issues this grocery benefit, and it's a quarterly government payment.
Some eligible Canadians won't receive any money with the October payment, but others could get more than usual.
Here's what you need to know about the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, including the October payment date and payment amounts.
What is the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit?
The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is a tax-free quarterly payment to help individuals and families with low and modest incomes manage the "rising costs of everyday essentials" like groceries.
It replaced the GST/HST credit in July 2026.
Payments of this grocery benefit can include amounts from related provincial and territorial programs.
Who is eligible for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit?
To be eligible for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, you must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes in the month before the CRA makes a payment and at the start of the month when a payment is made.
Also, you must be at least 19 years old. If you're under 19 years of age, you must meet at least one of the following conditions to be eligible:
- you have (or had) a spouse or common-law partner
- you are (or were) a parent and live (or lived) with your child
You may be entitled to receive the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit if your 2025 adjusted family net income is less than the maximum income level thresholds set by the CRA.
Most people don't need to apply for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit because the CRA determines your eligibility when you file your taxes.
Only new residents of Canada may need to apply for this benefit in the first year they become a resident.
How much money can you get from Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments?
The amount of money you can get from your Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments is based on:
- your adjusted family net income
- your marital status
- the number of children under 19 years old in your care who are eligible for the Canada Child Benefit, Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, or both
With the October payment, you could get up to $169.75 if you're a single individual or up to $222.50 if you're married or have a common-law partner.
There is an additional amount of up to $58.50 for each eligible child under 19 years old and up to $111.25 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family.
If you're a parent in a shared custody situation, you could be eligible to receive half of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit for that child.
When is the next Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment date?
The next Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment date is Monday, October 5, 2026.
How do you receive Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments?
If you're signed up for direct deposit with the CRA, your payment will automatically be deposited into your bank account on the payment date.
If you don't have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll get a paper cheque by mail.
You won't receive any money in October if your payment amount is less than $50 per quarter. Instead, the payment you received in July was a lump sum and your only payment for the 2026-27 benefit year.
Some eligible Canadians could receive a bigger payment in October. If you filed your taxes after the July payment date, you will receive retroactive payments of any entitled benefit amounts that were missed.
According to the CRA, payments are issued on the scheduled dates each quarter, but the money could take a few days to arrive, and cheques take longer than direct deposit.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.