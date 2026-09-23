This 2-hour train ride from Ottawa whisks you away to Canada's best autumn town
Leave the car at home this fall. 🍂 🚞
If you're dreaming of a fall getaway but don't necessarily want to spend hours behind the wheel, this charming Ontario destination needs to be on your radar.
Just a couple of hours from Ottawa, you can visit a gorgeous fall destination with charming streets, plenty of things to do, and lots of opportunities for seeing fall colours — and the best part is, you can leave the car at home.
Located about 2 hours south of Ottawa, Kingston is a beautiful lakeside city that makes for the perfect spot for a fall trip.
The city comes highly recommended by Narcity readers, who named it as one of the "best towns in Canada to visit during the fall," in a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook Page.
While Kingston is a city, rather than a town, it definitely delivers a charming small-town vibe that feels especially cozy once the temperatures drop.
For those thinking of planning a visit, you can skip the road trip and enjoy the scenery on board VIA Rail this fall. The train service takes you from Ottawa to Kingston in just over 2 hours, for about as much as (or even less than) what you'd probably spend on gas.
Situated at the convergence of Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence River and the Rideau Canal, Kingston is a true waterfront city. Nicknamed the "Limestone City," due to an abundance of limestone architecture, the city offers many historical sites and unique attractions that draw visitors from all over.
While the city offers things to do and see year-round, fall is an especially perfect time to visit.
The city's historic downtown is packed with 19th-century architecture, cute local shops, bookstores, restaurants and cozy cafes, creating a seriously picturesque backdrop for an autumn stroll.
For something warm to sip on as you walk, head to Crave Coffee House & Bakery, a local favourite for specialty coffee and fresh-baked pastries.
For fall colours, you can hop on Kingston's iconic red trolley for a fall colours tour. The two-hour tour starts in downtown Kingston and heads toward Fort Henry for beautiful views of the city in autumn. Then, head up Highway 15 to Kingston Mills, where you can disembark to see the beautiful scenery surrounding the historic locks.
Kingston also offers plenty of hiking trails where you can admire the fall foliage. The popular Lemoine Point Conservation Area offers flat, wide paths perfect for strolling among the leaves, which burst into shades of orange, red and gold come fall.
There's also the K&P Trail, a 180-kilometre, multi-use trail with urban and rural stretches extending into Frontenac County.
The trail is open year-round and offers natural open landscapes, wetlands and more opportunities to see the fall colours.
After your fill of the outdoors, head indoors to Kingston's local theatre The Screening Room, an intimate spot that screens unique movies. Some of the screenings available this fall include favourites like Practical Magic, Scream, and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.
And if there's one thing to know about Kingston, it's that it is widely known as one of the most haunted cities in Canada. With this in mind, you'll want to leave some time to explore some of the city's most haunting attractions.
Feeling brave? Visit Fort Henry for Fort Fright, an event that allows you to explore the historic stone walls of the fort with a twist.
Fort Fright transforms the historic site into a terrifying experience filled with dark mazes, animatronics, immersive sets, and scare actors waiting around every corner.
Until October 31, you can also look for real-life ghosts at the Kingston Penitentiary, Canada’s oldest maximum-security prison that is also widely considered to be one of the city's most haunted spots.
Take a tour of the prison to learn about life behind the walls, and maybe even catch a glimpse of the ghost of George Hewell, a prisoner who met his end in 1897, vowing vengeance.
The Haunted Walk also runs ghost walks through the city, where cloaked guides lead you by lantern light through Kingston's most legendary haunted spots.
You can visit Kingston from Ottawa on board VIA Rail's Ontario-Quebec route. Ticket prices start at as low as $41 each way, but you can also take advantage of VIA Rail's lowest fares and Discount Tuesday specials to save money.
Whether you're after colourful leaves, cozy cafes, historic streets, waterfront views or a little spooky Halloween fun, Kingston packs an impressive amount of fall charm into one easy getaway.
VIA Rail Ottawa to Kingstom
Price: $41+ one way
Why You Need To Go: Leave the car behind — this fall destination is just a short train ride away.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.