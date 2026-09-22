Mount Jack wildfire is burning out of control near Sooke, B.C.

New out-of-control fire grows near Sooke, B.C.
New out-of-control fire grows near Sooke, B.C.
BC Wildfire Service says a new fire, as shown in this handout photo, which was discovered Sunday on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, is burning out of control.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-BC Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)
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BC Wildfire Service says a new fire is burning out of control on southern Vancouver Island. 

The service says in a social media post that crews are responding to the Mount Jack wildfire, which is burning about four kilometres west of Sooke River and south of Mount Jack.

It says the fire was discovered late Sunday and has grown to a 1/2 square kilometre amid warm and dry conditions. 

The service says smoke from the fire can be seen as far north as Shawnigan Lake and in Greater Victoria. 

Crews are working to contain the flames, but the service says further growth of the fire can be expected.

The service says the wildfire does not currently pose a threat to public safety nor critical infrastructure.

While the wildfire season is winding down, there are still more than 100 fires burning across the province and four of them are considered out of control. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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