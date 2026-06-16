Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is starting soon — Here's everything you need to know
Some people could get hundreds of dollars in July.
The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is starting soon.
Some Canadians can receive hundreds of dollars in July and more than a $1,000 during the entire benefit year.
This benefit is replacing the GST/HST credit, but will keep the same eligibility and payment calculation structure.
Payment amounts are higher for the upcoming 2026-27 benefit year, though.
You might be getting money from this government payment as a direct deposit to your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox soon.
So, here's everything you need to know about the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, including eligibility, payment amounts, payment dates and more.
What is the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit?
The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit provides tax-free quarterly payments to individuals and families with low and modest incomes to help manage the "rising costs of everyday essentials" like groceries.
Payments can include related provincial and territorial programs.
This benefit is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to eligible Canadians.
Who is eligible for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit?
There are a few requirements you need to meet to be eligible for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.
You must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes in the month before the CRA makes a payment and at the start of the month when a payment is made.
Also, you must be at least 19 years old. But if you're under 19 years of age, you must meet at least one of the following conditions:
- you have (or had) a spouse or common-law partner
- you are (or were) a parent and live (or lived) with your child
You may be entitled to receive the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit if your 2025 adjusted family net income is less than the maximum income level thresholds set by the CRA.
The maximum income level thresholds for the 2026-27 benefit year are:
- $60,012 for single individuals with no children
- $64,232 for married or common-law individuals with no children
- $68,912 for single-parent families and married or common-law individuals with one child
- $73,592 for single-parent families and married or common-law individuals with two children
- $78,272 for single-parent families and married or common-law individuals with three children
- $82,952 for single-parent families and married or common-law individuals with four or more children
If you're a parent in a shared custody situation, you could be eligible to receive half of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit for that child.
Most people don't need to apply for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit and any related provincial or territorial benefit programs that are included with it, since the CRA determines your eligibility when you file your taxes.
Only new residents of Canada may need to apply for this benefit in the first year they become a resident.
How much money can you get from the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit?
Payments of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit vary depending on your situation and could include an amount from related provincial or territorial benefit programs.
Starting in July 2026, there will be a 25% increase in the benefit amount. The increased amount will remain in place for five years from 2026 to 2031.
How much money you can get from your Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments is based on:
- your adjusted family net income
- your marital status
- the number of children under 19 years old in your care who are eligible for the Canada Child Benefit, Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, or both
Your benefit amount is recalculated every July based on the information reported in your tax return for the previous year. Each payment period starts in July and ends in June of the following year.
So, this benefit year that starts in July 2026 and ends in June 2027 is based on your 2025 tax return.
For the 2026-27 benefit year, you could get up to:
- $679 if you are a single individual
- $890 if you are married or have a common-law partner
- $445 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family
- $234 for each eligible child under the age of 19
That breaks down to quarterly payments up to:
- $169.75 if you are a single individual
- $222.50 if you are married or have a common-law partner
- $111.25 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family
- $58.50 for each eligible child under the age of 19
When are the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment dates?
This benefit is quarterly, which means payments are issued in January, April, July and October each year. But since the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit just replaced the GST/HST credit, there are only two payment dates in 2026.
The next Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment dates are Friday, July 3, 2026 and Monday, October 5, 2026.
If you file your 2025 tax return after July, you have to wait until the CRA has assessed your tax return and determined if you're entitled to receive the benefit before getting any money. You'll get retroactive payments for any amount you were entitled to with the next scheduled payment.
For those turning 19 years old this year, the CRA will issue your first payment on the payment date that comes after your 19th birthday if you're entitled to receive the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit and have filed your taxes.
How do you get Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments?
If you're entitled to receive the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, the CRA will send you a notice with your annual benefit amount and the schedule for your quarterly payments.
The notice will be sent to your online CRA account if you have it set up. If not, you'll receive the benefit notice by mail.
You won't receive quarterly payments if the amount you're entitled to per quarter is less than $50. Instead, you'll get the entire amount as a single lump sum payment in July.
If you're signed up for direct deposit with the CRA, your payment will automatically be deposited into your bank account on the payment date.
If you don't have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll get a paper cheque by mail.
According to the CRA, payments are issued on the scheduled payment dates each quarter, but could take a few days to arrive, and cheques could take longer than direct deposit.
You're being asked to wait five to 10 business days before contacting the CRA about a missing payment.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.